To nobody’s surprise, the Ontario Divisional Court has dismissed prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson’s case against the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO.)
In other words, the court confirmed the opinion of Ontario's professional association for psychologists, that Jordan Peterson was an irreconcilable malcontent who should have his head examined. That is, he has been ordered to take sensitivity training.
Part of us wishes he would take it and livestream it. However, one would hardly expect the association to cooperate in anything likely to bring it into disrepute. So, probably not.
Let us be clear about who the target is. It’s not Jordan Peterson; it’s us. It's you.
After all, for all the stress he has undoubtedly endured, there have been compensations.
He has, for example, the ineffable satisfaction of not only knowing he's right, but standing by that and prevailing. So many people feel forced to compromise.
He also has the reputation and profile it takes to charge eye-watering amounts of money for lectures. He has the esteem of the nation and if he never works again as a psychologist — the likely outcome if he refuses the college's benevolent offer of help in thinking right thoughts — well, he hasn't done clinical psychology for a while, anyway.
Indeed, it should be noted that it was not a complaint from an offended patient that generated the college's hearing. It was complaints from people who really had no standing... people who apart from anything he said about Canadian politicians, were grieved that he commented unfavourably on an overweight (alright, plus-sized) model on the cover of Sports Illustrated and a transgender actor.
The initial college hearing last year decided Peterson "may be engaging in degrading, demeaning and unprofessional comments."
'May,' you'll notice. They couldn't even come right out and name the shame.
Given Peterson's acid tongued ability to state the obvious nobody else dares to say, it's reasonable to suppose he was indeed offensive in the eyes of some people. (He may also have been dead right in the eyes of others.)
But this is Canada. You're allowed to be offensive. It's called free speech.
And that's the point of all this. None of this touches Peterson personally.
If anything, he can now add the victim-premium to his fees. However, it will touch psychologists further down the professional ladder, who do want and need to practice psychology and can't afford to upset the goons in the professional association.
And it will touch the general public in that in its garbled and inaccurate way, the word will get around that if you say what you really think — especially if it's very obviously true — you will be punished.
It's you they're after, the people who cannot sleep at night unless they have struck a blow for 'woke.'
So Peterson's case is important.
What if anything, can the person of determined mind but limited means do?
One, if you think you're right, don't change your mind to conform to what the world is saying.
Two, don't agree to lies. You don't have to get into an argument over everything. But, don't go along with something you know to be untrue, just to get along.
And until compelled speech becomes the law — it could happen — when somebody says something that's just plain wrong, if not actually offensive, you still have the privilege of saying nothing.
And nothing — nothing — obliges you to affirm what you actually deeply despise.
Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.
Hear hear! Well put.
