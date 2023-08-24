Jordan Peterson

Jordan Peterson was a psychology professor at the University of Toronto.

To nobody’s surprise, the Ontario Divisional Court has dismissed prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson’s case against the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO.)

In other words, the court confirmed the opinion of Ontario's professional association for psychologists, that Jordan Peterson was an irreconcilable malcontent who should have his head examined. That is, he has been ordered to take sensitivity training.

