HANNAFORD: Shooting Edge demise shows how the Liberals play the game

For almost exactly 25 years, Calgary’s ‘Shooting Edge’ was a vastly popular rendez-vous that made it possible for people with a casual interest in firearms to try them out, and for serious shooters to practice their art without a long drive to an out-of-town range.

It was the place you took your wife to let her get the feel of a gun. It was where you set up your corporate team-building retreat. Or it was where you learned the safe use and storage of firearms, as The Edge staff helped you get your possession/acquisition licence, sell you your gun and if it was subject to storage restrictions, look after it for you, keeping you the right side of the regulations, with minimal effort and modest cost.

It was a great place. Now it is gone.