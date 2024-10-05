HANNAFORD: Shooting Edge demise shows how the Liberals play the game

For almost exactly 25 years, Calgary’s ‘Shooting Edge’ was a vastly popular rendez-vous that made it possible for people with a casual interest in firearms to try them out, and for serious shooters to practice their art without a long drive to an out-of-town range.
It was the place you took your wife to let her get the feel of a gun. It was where you set up your corporate team-building retreat. Or it was where you learned the safe use and storage of firearms, as The Edge staff helped you get your possession/acquisition licence, sell you your gun and if it was subject to storage restrictions, look after it for you, keeping you the right side of the regulations, with minimal effort and modest cost.
It was a great place. Now it is gone.
On Thursday, ‘JR’ Cox told us that despite ‘relentless efforts to navigate seemingly unending roadblocks’ the Shooting Edge is ‘financially drained and simply unable to continue.’
It is a victim to some degree of rent-inflation.
However, its demise is more the consequence — likely the 'intended consequence' — of what Cox calls the Government of Canada's overwhelming regulatory changes. Those would include the 2020 rifle ban instituted without parliamentary approval — it was done by Order in Council unsupported by a vote in the House of Commons — and the handgun ban under Bill C-21, in 2022.
Cox sums up, "As we watched our sales and membership numbers dwindle, it became increasingly clear that there is little need for a shooting club when purchasing handguns is no longer an option for our customers."
Nice work, Liberals. That's what you wanted all along. But, you have not made Calgary — or Canada — one bit safer.
All you have done is to force something out of business that people enjoyed, and created further regulatory problems for people who legally held their firearms, without taking one step towards your advertised goal of making things more difficult for those who hold firearms illegally.
As an occasional user from Lethbridge, Naomi Knoch, put it in a comment to the Western Standard, "It brings a smile to my face to remember our visits there. Sad indeed, on one hand, and infuriating on the other. In the name of many virtuous sounding ideals, our federal government is destroying the lives and livelihoods of many honest, hard working Canadians. Poor policy has a disastrous snowball effect."
But of course, the rolling, indirect effect is exactly how the Liberals so often operate.
You don't legislate Alberta's energy industry out of existence, you just regulate it to the point where it can't make money any more. After all, there's no business case is there?
You don't try to win arguments with your political opponents. You just redefine their opinions as hate, and pay people under the Online Harms Act (Bill C-63) to complain to the nearest human rights commission, where the accused can't even offer the common law defences of truth or fair comment.
And you don't walk in and close a gun store, you just make it impossible for it to make money.
Meahwhile all along, they have plausible deniability. 'No, it's not our fault they closed, they just couldn't sustain their business.'
These people wonder why nobody wants to vote for them.
Nobody should.