All eyes last Friday were upon Justice Paul Rouleau’s whitewashed report of Prime Minister Trudeau’s use of the Emergencies [War Measures] Act. And so they should have been.
It was a big deal because now the Liberals have used it once, it’s going to be easier to use again. If it was still called the War Measures Act, as it used to be, they could never have got away with it. Where was the war?
And now they have Rouleau’s reluctant blessing as well. Canadians watch out. They’ll soon forget about Rouleau’s reluctance.
But there’s more.
While Canadians were thus distracted, the Liberals took the opportunity to slip a couple of other things past us — things that were arguably even more important.
In government, it’s called taking out the trash. Create a diversion, then rely on reporters not liking to work long weekends and editors on Tuesday won’t be interested in three-day-old news.
In this case, the diversion was releasing Rouleau’s report three days early. Then, while we were talking about that, two things went under-reported.
First, thanks to some enterprising reportage from the Globe and Mail, it looks like the Chinese might have influenced the last election in Trudeau’s favour.
Second, the Liberals quietly released their Sustainable Jobs plan that, if you’re an Alberta energy worker, will likely spell the end of your career.
The Globe story was based on leaked CSIS documents which suggested during the last election, the Chinese government engineered the result they wanted — a minority Liberal government, and the defeat of Conservative MPs known to be hostile to China. As my friend and colleague David Krayden commented at the time: “A Chinese diplomat in Vancouver actually boasted of defeating two Conservative MPs.”
Now, obviously the story wasn’t completely buried. When asked, the PM huffed and puffed that it was hardly a novelty if Chinese diplomats took credit for something that happened, whether he had anything to do with it or not. He also asserted Canadians alone had decided the last election. What else could he say?
But the Rouleau story’s early release certainly pointed the spotlight in a different direction.
It also provided a moment of minimum scrutiny to roll out the Liberal ‘Sustainable Jobs Plan.’ That’s the new name for the so-called "Just Transition," which the Liberals are attempting to play down.
As well they might. Only a month ago we learned the Just Transition would affect 2.7 million workers across the country, and impact Alberta’s energy industry hard — an industry that generates more than a quarter of Alberta’s GDP. That came from Key Messages On Just Transition, a ministerial backgrounder.
In other words, that’s official.
And it was also the report that advised the minister, “Will workers need to focus on reskilling or upskilling to adapt to a new labour market following the transition to a low carbon economy? Some green jobs will not require workers with green skills to perform their jobs, i.e. janitor or driver working for a solar energy company.”
Now the Liberals are trying to call the "Just Transition" their Sustainable Jobs Plan. And the latest report oozes, “According to numerous studies, rather than a shortage of jobs, in Canada we are much more likely to see an abundance of sustainable jobs with a shortage of workers required to fill them.”
Sure. Jobs as janitors. Taking out the trash indeed.
Sarcasm aside, it's conspicuous the Sustainable Jobs Plan issued under the cover of Rouleau, has two significant weaknesses.
First, there is no stated intention to promote Canada’s LNG exports. If the Liberals care about climate change, what’s holding them back from helping the world replace its dirty coal with clean Canadian gas? (As the Germans continue to ask themselves.) Just that it would help Alberta presumably, and that is verboten.
Second, the Sustainable Jobs Plan still commits the government to cutting emissions to 40% less than 2005 levels by 2030. This, as the Liberal government plans to bring in 500,000 carbon-dioxide-generating immigrants a year. (Each Canadian generates on average about 19 tonnes of CO2 on average: Do the maths.)
It’s not the first time government departments have worked at cross purposes of course. I recall a time when Environment Canada offered rebates to buyers of environmentally friendly cars, while Industry Canada was giving a grant to the GM factory that was making the Camaro.
But, make no mistake. Rebranded or not, the "Just Transition" is a killer of decent jobs. And China's a problem. The Liberals didn’t want to answer questions about either of them and now the stories are a week old, they won’t have to.
Good work in Comms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.