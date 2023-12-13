Opinion

HANNAFORD TALKING POINTS: Failures of leadership, procurement and ethics

As the prime minister tries to have it both ways on Gaza, some of his MPs are starting to say 'no way.'
As the prime minister tries to have it both ways on Gaza, some of his MPs are starting to say 'no way.'CPAC
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Marc Mendicino
Hamas
Dr. Jocelyn Downie
EV fire truck

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news