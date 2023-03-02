Fair enough. When you’re hired to make Alberta Health Services work better and the first thing you do is incur a $1,400 limo expense for a Calgary-Edmonton round trip, it’s a PR problem. You can expect the other side to chew you out, compare it to $16 orange juices, or even $6,000 London hotel rooms.
So my sympathies today are for Dr. John Cowell, AHS administrator, who was told to get up to Edmonton for the Throne Speech and then meet with Health Minister Jason Copping. Yet, as a consequence of his $1,400 journey, there will undoubtedly be invidious comparisons to ambulance rates, how many nurses could have worked a shift for what the limo cost (two) or how many Q-Tips $1,400 would buy. (More than 150,000, I’m reckoning.)
Such is the nature of partisan warfare, three months before an election.
So what was Cowell supposed to do?
Well, he could have driven his own car. And then parked it — twice. But, that’s all he would have done that day. Instead, while being driven, he was working. And at his hourly rate, that's a much better deal for the taxpayers.
Or, he could have flown. Same argument really, cost-effective use of time: Once you get to Edmonton International, you’re still half an hour out of town. Plus check in time, and so on.
Somebody said take the Red Arrow; he could work there. No. Plane or bus, do you really want confidential papers out in the open?
Face it, travel’s expensive. It takes time and for some people, it is necessary.
University of Calgary political scientist Barry Cooper weighed in.
“It was not an excessive expense. He was working both ways. And, if you’re going to require the presence of Dr. Cowell on official business for two events, and a day’s work as well, he actually did the taxpayers a favour doing it this way.”
Not that critics of the Smith government will admit it, of course. But in the end, Cowell stands or falls on the improvements he makes to the delivery of services. And when it comes to putting a price on things, ask somebody what it's worth to them to have their medical procedures accelerated...
Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.
(3) comments
Forty-year Alberta trade union member (who wouldn't vote for the NDP if his life depended on it) reporting in,Nigel.
Money well spent! Ignore them, Cowell! The Singh-Notley Marxist NDP is grasping at straws.
W.G. [thumbup][thumbup]
I drove between Edmonton and Calgary myself many times for meetings. etc. I'll tell ya, those were long tough days. Driving home late on HWY 2 is a challenge.
I will be more impressed when the axe comes for AHS management, but I imagine that will have to wait until after a very decisive win for Danielle Smith.
Wish in one hand, have a bowel movement in the other, see which fills faster as an old millwright once told me, lol. Not in such woke, snowflake terms, mind you.
