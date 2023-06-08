Federal Housing Advocate Marie-Josée Houl says homeless people occupying tent cities are “claiming their rights.”
In a story originating with Blacklock’s Reporter, she’s quoted: “tent city residents are ‘rights holders’ and there should be a ban on evicting people from tent cities.” Plus, they should get free legal advice.
Here we go again.
Fact: there is a right to be left alone to the quiet enjoyment of your property. By doing so, you impose no burden on anybody else.
There is no such thing however, as a ‘right’ to enjoy somebody else’s property, private or public. Maybe at gunpoint in the old USSR, but not in this country. That's also a fact.
Take, for example, the tent backed up to the fence on the Edmonton house illustrated, where somebody is effectively freeloading the owner’s property as part of their shelter. (Could the owners also have a little free legal advice?)
Seriously, should anybody have a ‘right’ to do that? Or to set up a filthy, lawless tent village in the park where your children could once play without you worrying what they were going to step on, or into? To make sidewalks and public transit unsightly, uncomfortable and even dangerous?
To even ask the question is to expose the absurdity of the proposition.
There's a claim that the chronically homeless do have on the rest of us; it's to our help and our generosity.
It is not a right, but those who want our help should get it. And many are happy to give it. The desire to assist the less fortunate among us is more common than one might suppose (and encouraged by all the major religions.)
Sadly, it falls apart rather quickly, when the objects of the community’s generosity show no desire to improve themselves, but continue in their self-destructive ways. Which is more or less what we’re dealing with across the country, the startling surge in homelessness being based almost entirely upon addictions that make people unable to make sensible decisions and follow through with them.
So if we are indeed our brothers’ keeper, by all means let us find homes for those of the homeless who want to be helped (as opposed to enabled). And while churches and private agencies have in the past attempted to relieve homelessness, Calgary’s Drop-In Centre on 4th Avenue being since 1961 a textbook example, the scale of the problem today means in all likelihood, government will emerge as the most convenient instrument of relief.
But for Ms. Houl’s benefit, nothing of that gives homeless people a right to destroy the common good. She clearly misunderstands what a right is. Perhaps she chooses not to, lest it interrupt a convenient government narrative.
Put at its most basic, no good can ever come by telling squatters they have rights, encouraging willfully homeless people to sue and that people who worked hard, followed the rules and paid their taxes, owe something to people who did none of those things.
Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.
I thought Alberta just changed squatters rights within the last year? Even then, I think if you allow someone to camp on your property for 6-10 years, perhaps it is you that needs the help.
Like I said before, I go camping every summer, I dutifully book my spot, pay the stupid online fee for doing so, and pay 35-49.00 for a campisite. So if I have the right to occupy land, why do I pay to go camping? I could
Simply set up a tent in Banff, I could travel to any National, Provincial park, or for that matter pull up to a private camp grounds and claim my “rights”, but I don’t, and the reason I don’t is because I am not a freeloading creep, I worked hard, and realize that nothing is free, but these homeless drug addicted free loaders now have more rights than the hardworking people who pay their bills and are responsible
Citizens. We are now close to the tipping point, where we have more takers than givers, we are almost at the point where more people take from government than we have people giving to government, when it starts to tip over, we will all be doomed, we have to stop this craziness now, it started with a sensible government elected in Alberta, where drug addicts will hopefully be forced into recovery. We have been told for years, smoking is bad, smoking is evil, we have been told alcoholism is a scourge, we have gambling addicts, but nowhere have I seen a smoker given free smokes, an alcoholic given free booze, or a gambling addict give free casino passes, what about sex addicts, should they be given free sex? But this is craziness we have been told about drug addicts, “just give them free drugs, free tools to do their drugs and a safe place to get high, and all will be good”. This has to stop.
Thank you, well said Nigel!
