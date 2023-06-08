Homeless in Edmonton 1

Homeless shelter in Edmonton, set up against the fence of a private home, June 2023.

Federal Housing Advocate Marie-Josée Houl says homeless people occupying tent cities are “claiming their rights.”

In a story originating with Blacklock’s Reporter, she’s quoted: “tent city residents are ‘rights holders’ and there should be a ban on evicting people from tent cities.” Plus, they should get free legal advice.

Homeless Edmonton 2

Homeless encampment in Edmonton, near a city police station.
Homeless in Edmonton

Homeless encampment at Edmonton park.

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

(3) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

I thought Alberta just changed squatters rights within the last year? Even then, I think if you allow someone to camp on your property for 6-10 years, perhaps it is you that needs the help.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Like I said before, I go camping every summer, I dutifully book my spot, pay the stupid online fee for doing so, and pay 35-49.00 for a campisite. So if I have the right to occupy land, why do I pay to go camping? I could

Simply set up a tent in Banff, I could travel to any National, Provincial park, or for that matter pull up to a private camp grounds and claim my “rights”, but I don’t, and the reason I don’t is because I am not a freeloading creep, I worked hard, and realize that nothing is free, but these homeless drug addicted free loaders now have more rights than the hardworking people who pay their bills and are responsible

Citizens. We are now close to the tipping point, where we have more takers than givers, we are almost at the point where more people take from government than we have people giving to government, when it starts to tip over, we will all be doomed, we have to stop this craziness now, it started with a sensible government elected in Alberta, where drug addicts will hopefully be forced into recovery. We have been told for years, smoking is bad, smoking is evil, we have been told alcoholism is a scourge, we have gambling addicts, but nowhere have I seen a smoker given free smokes, an alcoholic given free booze, or a gambling addict give free casino passes, what about sex addicts, should they be given free sex? But this is craziness we have been told about drug addicts, “just give them free drugs, free tools to do their drugs and a safe place to get high, and all will be good”. This has to stop.

martina1
martina1

Thank you, well said Nigel!

