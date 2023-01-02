Joseph Howe

In 1834, the trial of Nova Scotia newspaper publisher Joseph Howe established important principles of press freedom, especially that the government had no right to censor publications. Along with gun ownership and bodily integrity, these well-established rights are consistently undermined by the Trudeau government, writes Nigel Hannaford. So are a lot of other things, as the Liberals try to make Canada into something it never was, an authoritarian, left-wing country where people don't own the government... the government owns them.

 Graphic by Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

A few days ago, the Globe and Mail published an effusive tribute to Mr. Trudeau’s 'transformative' tenure of office.

For once, I agree with John Ibbotson. After seven years of Liberal government, there remains no doubt that the prime minister and the tight little clique surrounding him intend to fundamentally change the character of Canada, and of Canadians themselves.

Truckers WikiCommons

The scene on Ottawa's Mackenzie Avenue, February 12th 2022. You can only push free people so far.
Hunting

Hunting is threatened by gun grabs. Will there also be fewer places to hunt, thanks to Canada's support of the UN Convention on BioDiversity?
Trudeau on drag show

Left to right: Brooke Lynn Hytes, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, when Trudeau visited the set of RuPaul's Drag Race, recently. 
Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre
Danielle Smith AGM 22 Oct 2022

Danielle Smith, pictured at the United Conservative Party annual general meeting, October 22, 2022.
Scott Moe Oct 27 2022

Scott Moe 

Tags

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

Recommended for you

(11) comments

Winnie the pool
Winnie the pool

The libreals banned handgun in Canada only makes Canadian disarmed so that they can't protect them when they face danger,anyone will carry a rifle or long gun to self defence when they walk on street?

Report Add Reply
bill.moulton
bill.moulton

I think Trudeau is not the problem, he’s a symptom of the problem. This is what Ontario and the overrepresented Quebec and Atlantic Canada want. If it wasn’t him it’d be someone just as bad. We need to fully assert our autonomy at the very least.

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Excellent summary of Canada today. And, we are finally beginning to openly discuss their motivations. The real question and great problem is: do we really think that our elections are free and fair? Does Trudeau seem like he has any concern for accountability at the ballot box?

Report Add Reply
Footloose
Footloose

An excellent summary of where we have been heading from 2015 onward. Worst of all they recognize Poilievre will likely carry the next election and they are scrambling to embed as much of their woke progressive BIPOK, DIEi idiocy in as many ministries as possible to ensure the Liberals are only out for one term. We cannot let that happen.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Justin Castro will succeed in one thing, and that’s the Balkanization of Canada. Many Canadians right now are so disillusioned with the Nation as a whole, we are tired of the constant division that has become the way of the governing Liberals we have given up on the Country, I was there, but Danielle Smith and Pierre Poilievre have temporarily put that in the back burner for me. If they are both Elected and work hard to fix the Province and Country as they say they will, I will give them the benefit of the doubt. Personally I think

Things are too badly broken to be fixed, and it lies solely at the feet of Justin Castro and his regime. I think we will see more and more division, and the provinces, mostly western will slowly walk further and further away from the tentacles of an Ottawa regime that is slowly but methodically taking away our personal rights and provincial rights and placing more and more power at the feet of the PMs office, and the dictator inhabiting it.

Report Add Reply
Winnie the pool
Winnie the pool

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

Everything about the far left is entirely joyless (paper straws, no cars, don't eat meat, wear masks, lock downs. don't have kids etc.) - "the Liberal-led national achievement is nothing but the ‘politics of less.’ "

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Right on goose, we need LESS government and not more.

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

Sad but true - " a strategy to diminish Canada, undermine freedom, elevate victimhood and make Canadians wards of state."

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

Great question - As this obviously isn’t going to work, one has to ask: What’s the real objective here? Is it that a Liberal government doesn’t like an armed population?

If not, why not?

Report Add Reply
guest136
guest136

It’s not obvious to me he’ll fail. Home ownership is being successfully eroded. Clear and effective plans to erode private vehicle ownership are well underway. Small business is being throttled, and big business is being co-opted and controlled. If Smith and Poilievre lose, things will get bad.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.