Loyola leading communist parade in Edmonton

Loyola leading communist parade in Edmonton

How is it only the Western Standard reported the communist sympathies of some NDP candidates in the present Alberta election? There are four of them. But if you didn’t read the Standard and only read the mainstream media, you wouldn’t know.

Here they are.

Gurinder Brar 2

Those who say armed war is not the solution, read carefully. 
Caylan Ford

Caylan Ford
The Guevara watch

You can't tell everything about a politician by their choice of wristwatches. However, before she became premier, Rachel Notley was sufficiently enamoured of the Communist thug Che Guevara to wear his likeness on her wrist. Among other unsavoury recollections, Guevara oversaw the executions of individuals deemed to be enemies of the Cuban revolution. 

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

free the west
free the west

Well lets just throw it out there. The MSM are also commies.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.