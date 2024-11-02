HANNAFORD: They loved her — a 91.5% endorsement

So there it was, much ado about nothing.A 91.5% endorsement for Danielle Smith's leadership of the United Conservative Party. (4,633 votes were cast.)So, not the pathetic, doubtful, 53% plus one result that the supposed coalition against her wanted to provoke, but a full-throated, out loud, declaration that the party loved the leader and as she would say later, the leader loved the party.Good. This was no time for a civil war among Alberta’s conservatives.For this is a dangerous time in our relations with the federal government. In less than a year, there will be a federal general election.The Trudeau Liberal government is likely to lose heavily. But for a little while yet, it has power and writhing like a serpent pinned by its tail yet still able to bite, would have loved any opportunity to force their federal will while they still can upon an Alberta distracted by disunity.In whatever time they have left, their objective is still to cement in their policies and make it as difficult as possible for the government likely to replace them, to undo what they have done.Some of those policies are highly destructive, especially for those Albertans drawing their living from producing energy but also for those who use energy. With Ottawa trying to enforce a net zero policy on Alberta without regard for the possible consequences for people who live here — to be freezing in the dark, while out of a job, so much was and remains at stake.Nothing would have served the Trudeau Liberals better than an Albertan governing party that was internally divided, with aspiring leaders working on their campaigns instead of the work they were elected to do on behalf of all Albertans.But after today, so much for that. With a party united behind its leader, that result will be that much more difficult — impossible, actually — for the Liberals to achieve.So there it is. Armed with the enthusiastic support of party members and with her cabinet and caucus behind her, Smith has both permission and now an obligation to move ahead on the agenda that she has campaigned on for years, and much of which she has already placed before the legislature.In doing so, she will be surfing a trend. As she herself pointed out in a high-energy address to the convention earlier today, when she referenced federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, and the provincial elections in Saskatchewan and BC, Canada’s conservative movement now had momentum.“I will keep that momentum going,” she said. "Our Alberta values of fiscal conservatism, free markets, individual freedom and personal responsibility are working and winning with the public more and more every single day.”And in one of those neologisms that endear her to reporters, she promised to "double and triple down on acting and governing like conservatives."Watch. For a week or two, everybody will be 'tripling down.' Anyway, that’s what the party wants, that’s what Albertans voted for.So let’s go with parental rights, no matter what the effete federal Liberal government says, let’s take the fight to Ottawa over energy policy, let’s expand rights in Alberta… the premier has been given permission, she has an obligation to work on these things and that fractious caucus has an obligation to work with her.She now stands upon very solid ground. Not that it's crucial by the way, but she may also take some personal satisfaction that while David Parker of Take Back Alberta thinks of her, the voting membership of the UCP has made it ultra-clear what they think of TBA and Mr. Parker — 91.5% against. So much for the groundswell against Smith.And as a side note to Mr. Nenshi, when you choose a seat in which to run, choose a very safe one. 86% is not quite enough...