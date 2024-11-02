Opinion

HANNAFORD: They loved her — a 91.5% endorsement

More to the point, it strengthens her hand in the confrontation with the Trudeau Liberals
A passionate Danielle Smith received one of the strongest endorsements a party leader ever received — 91.5% at the UCP's leadership review
A passionate Danielle Smith received one of the strongest endorsements a party leader ever received — 91.5% at the UCP's leadership reviewWestern Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Ableg
UCP AGM 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news