Opinion

HANNAFORD: Trudeau pledge to build fewer houses marketed as a policy plus

But let us not waste too many words talking about Liberal incompetence; there's no news value there any more
Justin Trudeau at a modular housing plant in Calgary earlier this year.
Justin Trudeau at a modular housing plant in Calgary earlier this year.Shaun Polczer/Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
Immigration Minister Marc Miller
Trudeau plan to reduce immigration

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news