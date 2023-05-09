Canadians could easily lose Fox News, says former CRTC commissioner Peter Menzies. Both new legislation — Bill C-11 — and a change in the CRTC board make it highly vulnerable to a recently lodged complaint.
There is however something Canadians can do. They can let the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission know they don’t like it, by using the CRTC’s invitation to comment, here.
If you value free speech on Canada and a diversity of viewpoints for Canadians, I urge you to do so.
In a recorded interview, Menzies — who served nearly 10 years with the CRTC, four as Vice Chairman of Telecommunications — explained that under just-passed Bill C-11, audio and visual content on the internet is now considered broadcasting, which gives the CRTC new and practically limitless powers of regulation.
“The threat there is that the Broadcasting Act compels the CRTC to make sure the system is of ‘high standard,'” said Menzies. What that might mean is open to interpretation of course, but those words open the door to the CRTC hearing content complaints from the public.
“The CRTC has now decided to take a complaint to remove Fox News from the list of approved foreign broadcasters, so Fox News could go out of the old cable system. But, now that the CRTC is in charge of the internet, Canadians could also be denied access to it over the internet as well.”
Asked whether this was just a leftist stunt that wouldn’t go anywhere, Menzies replied, “It’s not a stunt, it's a very real possibility. First of all, the group that's complaining is an LGBTQ2 group and the CRTC has been instructed to take special care of certain groups and that's one of them.” He also described recent retirements from the CRTC board as likely to shift the CRTC consensus towards censorship.
“People say the CRTC doesn't censor anything. Of course they do. That's why they're there… that's the whole point of having a broadcasting regulator. Basically, Canadians are losing their freedom to watch what they want to watch, when they want to watch it and how they watch it.”
You can watch the entire half-hour show here. The Fox News discussion comes at the 8.00 minute mark.
Then if you value the Fox News point of view, tell the CRTC.
Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.
(1) comment
So let them. Show the world how far down the rabbit hole Canada has gone. As long as there is an Internet I can watch what i like, where i like and when i like.
