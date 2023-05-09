Fox News Sign
Canadians could easily lose Fox News, says former CRTC commissioner Peter Menzies. Both new legislation — Bill C-11 — and a change in the CRTC board make it highly vulnerable to a recently lodged complaint.

There is however something Canadians can do. They can let the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission know they don’t like it, by using the CRTC’s invitation to comment, here.

Shannon Bream, one of many Fox News hosts popular in Canada.

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

So let them. Show the world how far down the rabbit hole Canada has gone. As long as there is an Internet I can watch what i like, where i like and when i like.

