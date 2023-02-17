Thanks to Justice Paul Rouleau, the case for strong-minded provincial governments just got stronger. And the argument for legislation such as Alberta’s Sovereignty Act, and the Saskatchewan First Act, went from persuasive to impregnable.
People who write reports, establish narratives. Their work is inevitably disputed, of course. I am disputing it now and many others more able than myself will follow, bringing deeper analysis of Rouleau’s reasoning than time now permits.
However, disputers — all of us, regardless of skill or insight — get to speak once. Those in government whom the report favours however, will relentlessly, selectively and ad nauseam claim the validation Rouleau offers.
They will do it on every conceivable occasion from Throne Speeches to riding association meetings. And on the basis of past performance, they can expect the same nice, comfortable, well-informed stenographers of CBC and heritage media alike who were so unsympathetic to the truckers and their goals, to faithfully record and applaud them.
This is Comms 101.
So thanks to Justice Rouleau, here’s what to expect.
Canadians will be constantly reminded that what many of us now remember as a peaceful and well-behaved protest launched by truckers who were only recently celebrated as national heroes for keeping on during COVID, actually created an “urgent and critical situation of a temporary nature” that “seriously endangered the lives, health or safety of Canadians.” (For so reads the Emergencies [War Measures] Act.)
Really, how did we miss that?
Furthermore, it was sufficiently “urgent” that it justified imposing legislation originally designed for use at a time of war. Otherwise, the “critical situation” could not be “effectively dealt with under any other law of Canada.”
Of course, the only Convoy protests that had any bearing on Canada’s borders, and which might perhaps to many Canadians have justified emergency powers, were de-escalated before the act was imposed.
Justice Rouleau did not miss that, but it manifestly did not influence his conclusions.
And so, he handed the same government a pass, which by its oppressive response to COVID and its insistence on its own way regardless of a science which proved surprisingly flexible between provinces, generated the situation in the first place.
As past masters of propaganda have shown us, get a story of half-truths that suits you, insist upon it, demonize those who disagree and keep on telling it until people roll over and accept it because they’re not only tired of arguing, but tired of the subject.
And so will Canadians be persuaded Ottawa is their friend and protector and the good citizen does not question that and indeed, is faithfully compliant. To put it another way, good citizens will ‘shut up and obey.’
What does this have to do with the provinces?
First once used, the Emergencies Act is easier to use again. The very rebranding of the War Measures Act as the Emergencies Act was the first step. Expect therefore federal governments to see situations in the future as ‘urgent and critical’ that in the past were just politics as usual.
Second, any real accountability at the federal level has now been extinguished. That leaves the provinces as the only centres of constitutionally mandated power standing between the citizen and the Leviathan that Ottawa apparently seeks to become.
So does it make a difference? It depends, I suppose, on whether you think Premier Smith would have had more sympathy with the unvaccinated, those who believed that the whole lockdown strategy was an egregious error and that the federal government was always more interested in control than measuring the costs of their actions.
Clearly from her published statements before and since becoming premier, much of the fury that generated the Convoy would, in Alberta at least, have had a different outlet and better outcomes for Albertans themselves. Ditto Saskatchewan.
Those remaining unconvinced might ask themselves how things would have gone had Rachel Notley still been at the helm. Clearly, by her ongoing commitment to the federal NDP, and the federal NDP’s ongoing commitment to the Trudeau government whose attitude generated the protest in the first place, Notley is in a difficult place today.
And Smith is in a much better one. On Friday, Rouleau gave her a rare but powerful gift.
Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.
Unfortunately Danelle will write another letter expressing her disappointment. It time for her to step up to the plate and call out the Prime crook in Ottawa for what he really is.
The question now remains what will the Smith administration do to protect their constituents from the tyrannical regime in Ottawa?
