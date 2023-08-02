That RCMP maze — stop apologizing
It was shameful that the federal government insulted the RCMP in the year of their 150th anniversary. Former Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said that “in marking this anniversary, the RCMP is reflecting on its past with humility… acknowledging that the RCMP has played a role in some of Canada’s most difficult and dark moments.”
Not to worry. If people like Mendicino don’t like you, you’re probably ok. And having revealed himself as a buffoon on many occasions, Mr. Mendicino was dropped from cabinet and will now have plenty of time to reflect upon his own past few years.
With humility.
However, the Edmonton Corn Maze then did a classy thing and made their theme this year a tribute to the RCMP. The somebody complained and they apologized.
What for? The RCMP don’t have to be perfect to be admirable. Which they are.
If you’re going to put yourself out there, do. Then stick with it.
It put me in mind of the recent suicide of a school principal, apparently pushed over the edge by an aggressive anti-racism trainer.
I sympathise with his distress. But if he had just said, “You know what, I don’t give a damn,” he’d still be alive. Maybe out of a job, but probably laughing at these people.
Woke will only win, when we let them.
Highway stupidity
A Quebec trucking company has been told to reinstate a driver who was fired after she drove drunk, lost control on a Pennsylvania highway and smashed up their truck.
What?!
There can hardly be a clearer cause for dismissal for a professional driver than being drunk at the wheel… except for where the drunk also causes an accident. As is the case here: having drunk nine beer, she smashed up the truck.
In the real world and on the roads upon which we drive to survive, there really are no excuses.
It is a firing offence. The first obligation of all involved must be the protection of the driving public. We have all-too recent reminders of what happens when trucks hit other traffic.
But we live in a crazy world in which the rights of the victim — the terminated driver — do not permit the obvious, commonsense outcome.
Our story records the sympathetic consideration of Quebec Arbitration Tribunal adjudicator Huguette April. In her ruling she says, “The evening of the accident, she needed to consume… She admits that even though she knew she shouldn't, it was stronger, like something she couldn't control.”
So because she’s a slave to alcohol, let’s not be too quick to judge?
Merde!
Mdme. April is however, not incorrect in her reasoning. It’s the law that’s the problem; it’s the same in Alberta, too. Alcoholism is defined as an illness, and the company can’t fire somebody for being ill. It is supposed to 'accommodate' her.
One can feel sorry for anybody in the grip of addiction. But you can’t make room for them on the road. Do we need another fiery wreck and another family dead to understand that?
And even though there is a legal obligation upon an employer to help addicted employees through treatment for their self-inflicted injury, it shows the special sickness of our laws, that this should even be so.
Housing — whose job?
Prime Minister Trudeau says housing isn’t a federal issue. Technically, under the constitution, he’s right. However, if it’s your government’s policies that cause inflation, higher interest rates and an immigrant-driven demand, you’ve just made it one.
Sorry, no pass.
The end of a marriage
Speaking for myself, I have found it hard in the last eight years to find a good word to say for the politics of Mr. Trudeau, and the way he has governed.
However as a divorced man, I can only say that divorce is always a tragic ending for something conceived in hope and optimism. Certainly, it is not a time for insulting commentary or brutal sarcasm.
As people of goodwill, we therefore wish him and his wife Sophie privacy and space as they establish a new normal for the benefit of their children in the years to come. Whatever you think of his politics, it's sad.
We'll have no further comment.
Nigel Hannaford returns next week.
