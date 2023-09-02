Unions are scandalised that Alberta parents are organising to take control of school boards. But school boards have increasingly come to be unrepresentative of the interests of parents and children: Maybe it's about time?
Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.
The only rational explanation is that they deny the evidence because it’s inconvenient. It used to be cotton and sugar. Two hundred years ago, people looked past that too.
Environment Minister Stephen Guilbeault did not raise the matter during his recent visit to China and has been chastised for it. Actually, I can understand how his heart might have failed him: It's one thing to shin down the Peace Tower, but the Chinese government can't take a joke.
The thing is, he shouldn’t even have gone there. It’s not as if sitting on a Government of China panel is such a comfortable spot for an official elected to serve Canada.
It is, of course, remarkable that such an argument would even need to be made. When we cautioned junior reporters that, “If your mother says she loves you, check it out!” we were just kidding. But we live now in a time and place where the argument is seriously pushed out by spokesmen for activist sexual minorities that parents can’t be trusted to love their children enough to get them through those tough years in which some children do indeed question who and what they are. But the school system does...
It is of course a colossal presumption.
It is also a colossal failure to join the dots. As Tristin Hopper points out on (Twitter) “X,” “You know, we *did* just have this massive national reckoning over the historical consequences of the state thinking it knew better than parents when it came to education.”
