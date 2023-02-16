Help wanted

Help wanted — the sign that leads to the first job.

 Wiki Commons

It is spring 1973. I am 19 years old and I am heading out on a new job in Northern Alberta.

The company is Kenting Petroleum Geophysical and they are subcontracted to Shell Canada. My position is an entry level job known as a “jug hustler.” It's a colloquial term for someone who places geophones on the ground so when a stick of explosive geogel (dynamite) blows up deep under the earth, the subsequent sound waves that are recorded allow a geologist to “find” pockets of oil or gas. My wage is $1.80/hr which translates into a lucrative $2.70/hr for overtime. In the spring of 1973, this is minimum wage.

(1) comment

Canadian in Western Canada
Greed needs regulation. Without it we revert to the dark ages, dog eat dog, might is right, we revert to slavery.

Consider the presuppositions contained in this well written and articulated opinion piece by Harbidge. One of those presuppositions is that everyone is as able, skilled and as intelligent as the young Harbidge was. The young Harbidge could get a degree

Degrees used to be a path to high income. The reason has been lost but in the past a degree said something about the holder. To get a degree from a major Canadian university in a field upon which a Nation can be built meant you were gifted with a combination of above average intelligence, luck, money, supportive family, connections and more.

Those with above average gifts forget that for every citizen with above average gifts there is a citizen struggling with below average gifts.

The young Harbidge was blessed with above average gifts and opportunities. Of course he had no need of protection from the dogs of greed.

But we are a society of many and we need to look out for both the strong and the weak. We need to see that everyone is not equal when it comes to gifts. While we want to reward those with gifts we do not want to punish those without lest we return to darker times.

Minimum wage, worker rights, unions, workplace safety, and other laws, rules and regs are not needed by the gifted but even the gifted should want to live in a Nation where, should they lose those gifts, they will be protected by laws, rules and regs the majority need.

