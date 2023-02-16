It is spring 1973. I am 19 years old and I am heading out on a new job in Northern Alberta.
The company is Kenting Petroleum Geophysical and they are subcontracted to Shell Canada. My position is an entry level job known as a “jug hustler.” It's a colloquial term for someone who places geophones on the ground so when a stick of explosive geogel (dynamite) blows up deep under the earth, the subsequent sound waves that are recorded allow a geologist to “find” pockets of oil or gas. My wage is $1.80/hr which translates into a lucrative $2.70/hr for overtime. In the spring of 1973, this is minimum wage.
Well, I knew that this was a one-off job for me. I mean who can live on $1.80/hr in the real world. To be fair, the draw for me was the fact that we did a lot of overtime. Couple that with another fact that we were in a camp situation in the boonies so no real chance to spend our hard-earned dollars. Yes, I felt quite rich after a three-month stint up there.
But here’s the thing: If a minimum wage did not exist, what would Kenting have offered to entice young guys to spend a cold winter up North? Would I have gone up for a $1.00 an hour? I doubt it. Once I was finished this job and came back to civilization, I took another job at minimum wage and then another after that. What minimum wage did for me was to push me along until I could take it no more and had to focus on post-secondary education.
Anybody remember the board game called “Life?” At the beginning of the game the players must decide should they shake the dice a few more times and get a college degree or should they simply try to zoom out of the blocks and win the game without a degree? Here’s a hint, if you’ve never been able to figure it out … get the degree.
It is the same in real life. Most folks who simply want to work for a minimal wage will constantly be watching those who get their degrees etc. and wish they could afford what “the others” seem to acquire very easily. Unfortunately in today’s economy it may even translate into “do we buy food” or “do we heat” our homes?
If a large company like McDonalds offered $5.00/hr would they attract employees? Highly unlikely. If they offered $10/hr would folks work there? Maybe, but those folks might soon be looking for a better situation in life. If they offered $15/hr would people come? Absolutely. You see $15/hr is really $30,000/yr if one works a 40 hour week. And many individuals are satisfied with that type of wage.
But here’s the rub, why legislate $15/hr as a minimum wage when we live in a capitalistic society? Sounds way too much like communism or at the very least a far-left socialistic program. On top of that, why legislate it when some companies are barely making a go of it with the burden of paying their employees more than they might even be taking home themselves?
It is not complicated if one thinks about it. Five bucks an hour, no takers; $10/hr some takers; $20/hr lots of takers. This is how our economy works and should be allowed to continue so. A company will either survive on its own merits or it will not. Burden the owners with a minimum wage of $15/hr and this country may as well kiss thousands of small businesses goodbye.
Not all can or will pursue post-secondary education. I spent nine years fumbling around before I went back to a school of higher learning. I wish someone had told me sooner.
Once I graduated, I then had to choose which company to work for as there were in fact several at the time.
I am retired now and I can go to McDonalds for one of their breakfast bagels and a coffee … and the cost doesn’t even enter into the equation.
(1) comment
Greed needs regulation. Without it we revert to the dark ages, dog eat dog, might is right, we revert to slavery.
Consider the presuppositions contained in this well written and articulated opinion piece by Harbidge. One of those presuppositions is that everyone is as able, skilled and as intelligent as the young Harbidge was. The young Harbidge could get a degree
Degrees used to be a path to high income. The reason has been lost but in the past a degree said something about the holder. To get a degree from a major Canadian university in a field upon which a Nation can be built meant you were gifted with a combination of above average intelligence, luck, money, supportive family, connections and more.
Those with above average gifts forget that for every citizen with above average gifts there is a citizen struggling with below average gifts.
The young Harbidge was blessed with above average gifts and opportunities. Of course he had no need of protection from the dogs of greed.
But we are a society of many and we need to look out for both the strong and the weak. We need to see that everyone is not equal when it comes to gifts. While we want to reward those with gifts we do not want to punish those without lest we return to darker times.
Minimum wage, worker rights, unions, workplace safety, and other laws, rules and regs are not needed by the gifted but even the gifted should want to live in a Nation where, should they lose those gifts, they will be protected by laws, rules and regs the majority need.
