Alberta is burning and the wider its fires spread, the more they consume Danielle Smith’s election chances.
As of Sunday, 108 wildfires were burning across Alberta, with 31 out-of-control. About 30,000 Albertans were evacuated. People in Drayton Valley, Edson, parts of Strathcona County and some other regions are not at home. Indeed, they’re just hoping they still have one.
Smith remains the premier and the emergency demands her attention. Unfortunately, it also puts Smith at a tactical disadvantage. Normal governance requires minimal attention during the few weeks of a campaign and the province runs on auto-pilot.
Not this time.
No doubt teams with responsibilities in affected areas, as well as provincial emergency management personnel, carry the bulk of the load. However, the leader is still the leader, and some things either cannot or should not be done without her knowledge or approval.
Even when the fires don’t occupy space in Smith’s timeline, they have to be occupying space in her head. It cannot be an easy preoccupation when one is supposed to be making speeches and shaking hands.
It may be argued handling an emergency can portray one favourably as a leader. That is true as a general principle, but wildfires during an election campaign may be an exception. Unlike, say, a tornado that rips through an area, or rainstorms that cause floods, forest fires raise questions of responsibility about why they happened in the first place. That means if they’re breaking out it may relate not just to weather, but to forest management policies, funding and resources for fire fighting and prevention, and the like.
Mayor Nenshi could look like a hero at a daily press conference in Calgary during a flood, just like Mayor Guiliani did in New York City after 9/11. That’s not to say they didn’t excel, but to point out how it is much easier for a politician to appear noble and competent dealing with the aftermath of a completed event than it is to stay on top of an ongoing and spreading disaster whose damages continue.
These fires are a gift to the NDP. The Calgary Herald just ran an article solely on Rachel Notley’s advice to premier Smith and willingness to help her through this situation. Notley appeared to be the magnanimous conciliator, the veteran of wisdom, who quarterbacked a fire response during the last decade.
“We tried to put ourselves in the position of the folks who were being evacuated. We tried to put ourselves in the position of the people who left their homes and we said, ‘If I was that person, what would I need in order to help make this easier?’ And we worked backward from that position,” said Notley.
The response was politically astute, entirely focused on the individual voter who will hit the polls in three weeks. Notley even told the premier’s office she was available to talk to, an offer Smith said she would accept and get around to.
“This may well be a unique situation, having this kind of provincial emergency in the middle of a campaign. We are quite sincere in our offer to participate in the emergency planning committee. We have experience and advice that we can offer,” said Notley.
Sure it’s a unique situation, and the NDP may be its only potential winners. Readers were given no reminders on how the Fort McMurray fires of the Notley era occurred after a $15 million budget cut to the firefighting budget in their first budget. Given the NDP’s love of heavy spending and the known risk that dry, hot conditions could be a problem that summer, the decision was inexcusable.
Of course, Fort McMurray could have been protected if a clear-cutting zone been made around the city, something recommended in the report following the Slave Lake fires a few years prior. Alas, the eco-tourism buffs wanted to keep all the beautiful trees around these places. The result was an ugly fire that set back oil sands production.
If the NDP cried over this aspect, would the tears have been remorse or joy?
Now, it's true the NDP apparently cancelled a Saturday morning press conference on a health care announcement, purportedly out of respect for what was happening with the fires. They have also suspended seven local campaigns citing the same reason.
However, it’s also true making a health care announcement when provincial attention is elsewhere is a recipe for a media flop, so it was completely in the NDP’s interest to cancel. And, as everyone knows, the NDP has zero chance in most of rural Alberta, so most of these candidates were spared a vain effort.
On the UCP side, candidates Devon Boitchenko in Drayton Valley and Central Peace-Notley’s Todd Loewen have suspended their campaigns. Smith said in other areas threatened by fire, candidates are spending time on the ground giving assistance and reporting back to the province. That’s what an MLA should do, and that’s what many of these UCP candidates still are doing.
Meanwhile, Smith had to eat humble pie and get help from Ottawa and the Canadian military. It’s the last thing someone who championed the Alberta Sovereignty Act would ever want to have to do.
Then again, Ottawa has a debt to pay. As the Western Standard's Linda Slobodian reported, a prescribed burn by Parks Canada in Canada’s first-ever Women-in-Fire Training Exchange got out of control and set Banff National Park on fire.
Here political correctness and optics overruled sense. Are tinder-box conditions the time for a controlled burn? A group of 50 that excluded men as much as possible later had to call in five helicopters to dump water on the raging blazes. And remember: this fire was supposedly to make things better.
What was it Ronald Reagan said? “The top nine most terrifying words in the English language are, ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’”
Before Ottawa burns down Alberta, metaphorically or literally, they might want a leader ready to fight the fire. The province has one, and on May 29 they will decide whether they want her or not.
(1) comment
People have to understand that these fires are absolutely being intentionally set on orders from Trudeau’s globalist gestapo and the WEF
They will do anything in order to stop UCP and install their tyrant Nutley
We are at war with evil
