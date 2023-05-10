Smith surveys damage in small town in Alberta

Premier Danielle Smith gets an on-the-scene fire damage briefing, Sunday.

 Image By: Arthur C. Green

Alberta is burning and the wider its fires spread, the more they consume Danielle Smith’s election chances.

As of Sunday, 108 wildfires were burning across Alberta, with 31 out-of-control. About 30,000 Albertans were evacuated. People in Drayton Valley, Edson, parts of Strathcona County and some other regions are not at home. Indeed, they’re just hoping they still have one.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

People have to understand that these fires are absolutely being intentionally set on orders from Trudeau’s globalist gestapo and the WEF

They will do anything in order to stop UCP and install their tyrant Nutley

We are at war with evil

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.