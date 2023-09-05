Peter Pocklington

Peter Pocklington was no fan of then-Prime Minister Trudeau and to confront him, sought (unsuccessfully) the leadership of the federal Progressive Conservative Party. He is shown here at Toronto's Empire Club in November 1982.

 Toronto Star Archives Public Domain

The Canadian politics of 40-plus years ago sounds an awful lot like today. That becomes clear when reading the 2009 book I’d Trade Him Again by Peter Pocklington with Terry McConnell and J’Lyn Nye.

The car dealer turned sports-club owner was a juggernaut of entrepreneurial success in the 1970s, but his political insight and impact deserves mention. His motivation began in 1976 when Pocklington and his wife Eva hosted Pierre Trudeau at a ski resort they owned near Kamloops.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

