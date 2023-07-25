AHS to allow private facilities to do more surgeries to cut wait times

Courtesy Wikipedia

 By Dave Naylor

It takes three months for a patient in the Netherlands to get a knee replacement after seeing their doctor.

It takes 16 months in Saskatchewan.

Tags

Recommended for you

(3) comments

eldon628
eldon628

Singapore has a seller health system. Instead of blowing more money. Why not learn from others?

Report Add Reply
stefansun
stefansun

You have to privatize certain aspects such as common surgery and attract field experts that compete for customers by being good at what they do. Dermatologists and Eye Clinics have this all wrapped up and are doing just fine. Agree, when expert surgeons are not available here then health care dollars should follow that to the point of care even if its out of province or country. Don't let the CPSA/Pharma dictate our protocols. They have lost our trust. Why is chronic disease increasing amongst us? Its not just lifestyle. WCB often pays for medical care as a private corporation and they can find good surgeons and providers when they want to. They are results oriented and return to work the recovered employee who contributes to the AB tax base and regains lost income and dignity. The concept being that as an insurer they have a vested interest in obtaining the best medical intervention that helps their customer return their ill/injured employee to work in a quick and effective manner. Imagine what they would do to if they had a private clinic they could refer to. The Return on Investment is obviously in the our favor as taxpayers. How many Albertans are languishing at home in pain waiting for surgery , bills are piling up, employers are working with replacements that are not as well trained or inexperienced, workplace stress, families in stress, house mortgages missed, car payments behind. The downstream costs are high in all areas.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Close to half the Alberta budget goes to health care, we should have a gold plated health system, instead we have 3rd world care, health care is supposed to be a provincial concern, but so much meddling by the feds has made a mess of it, and so much meddling by a succession of Provincial governments has also piled on the pain. From regional health boards to one big health board and back again, and all the while massive payouts every time something changes. It wasn’t that long ago finding a doctor wasn’t even a concern, and then slowly, things started to change, we tried bringing trained doctors from other countries in, many stayed, took the money and left for home again, some stayed. In my opinion AHS is so top heavy with fat cat beurocrats it could tip over at any time. Go to any hospital, and you have scads of people walking around in suits and shirts with name tags and clip boards, but try and find a doctor is like looking for a pot of gold. I don’t know what the solution is, but what we are doing and have been doing for the last 40

Years is simply not working, and pouring more money into the system won’t fix it.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.