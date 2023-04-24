Scott Moe Red Tie Budget Day

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

 Christopher Oldcorn

Farmers know when you have a bumper crop, you pay down debt and put some away for a dry year. The government needs to learn this lesson.

Saskatchewan is experiencing a boom. Last year, resource revenues were $1.6 billion higher than expected. The budget projects resource revenues at $3.3 billion this year. Both years are record highs for the last decade.

Tags

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Free Canada
Free Canada

Look at Alaska. Zero state taxes. They have been saving resource revenues for years. Now about 30% of their state budget comes from Investment revenue. We could have done this too. Danielle Smith is on the right Track with the soventry act. The west has big potential for success. However, we need to stop the corrupt influences in Ottawa from keeping us down, so they can stay powerful.

Report Add Reply
RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

The way western leaders are spending countries into debt, will a savings plan really be worth anything when the fiat system crumbles?

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

A natural gas and an oil pipeline to Hudson's Bay would enable Saskatchewan, along with Alberta and Northern BC, to get product to Europe.

This would ensure another stream of income even with fluctuating prices. Norway is doing fine with its oil sales even with fluctuating prices.

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely... the Sask Party has had a long run... its time for a change. Perhaps that is what the Sask Unity Party sees. I fear the NDP party see it as well.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.