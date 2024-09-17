Opinion

HILL: Eby government should tell British Columbians about any tax hike plan

Massive spending has led to massive borrowing, and the province's credit rating is at risk
The B.C. government is borrowing so much money that lenders believe it’s becoming a bigger credit risk. Fraser Institute economist Tegan Hill says that as the province heads into an election, it needs to level with the voters.
The B.C. government is borrowing so much money that lenders believe it’s becoming a bigger credit risk. Fraser Institute economist Tegan Hill says that as the province heads into an election, it needs to level with the voters.Courtesy Trip Advisor
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Government of British Columbia, out of control spending

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news