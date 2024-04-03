Opinion

HILL: How about a fifth year of Trudeau?

You'd have to go back to the Second World War to find a Canadian government that stayed in office for as long as a full five years. However, under the Constitution Act, it's legal. Would Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dare?
You'd have to go back to the Second World War to find a Canadian government that stayed in office for as long as a full five years. However, under the Constitution Act, it's legal. Would Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dare?Courtesy CPAC/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Emergencies Act
Freedom Convoy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Constitution permits five years
four-year term is just custom and practice
Jagdeep Singh

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news