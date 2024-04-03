HILL: How about a fifth year of Trudeau?

Prime Minister Trudeau is a desperate man. Desperate to maintain power, to control what Canadians read, write, speak and post. To impose his view of Canada, not ours.What do desperate men do? They pull out their bag of dirty tricks.At the risk of being labelled a conspiracy nut by our prime minister and others, I would like to present a potential political hypothesis to save him from an embarrassing defeat.For a moment, imagine you’re Justin Trudeau. Difficult I know, but bear with me. Polls have consistently shown for months that you and your Liberal government are toast. In just over eight years you have been able to dramatically alter not only the foundation Canada’s democracy is built upon but threaten its very survival on multiple fronts. Yet, despite progress towards accomplishing your grand vision of a New Woke Canada, your plan is now under threat by an unreasonable electorate and a Conservative Party led by Pierre Poilievre. All that you and your sidekick, Jagmeet Singh have achieved could yet be undone. What can be done?Okay, enough of pretending to be Trudeau. But he could do this: delay the next election by a year. Not just for a week, like his recent Bill C-65 proposes, but up to another year as laid out in the Constitution. This provision hasn’t been used since Canada adopted so-called fixed four-year elections, but I’m sure he could come up with some lame rationale, as he did for the one-week extension that he ostensibly attributes to not wishing to interfere with the Hindu Diwali celebration. Didn’t he or his brilliant advisors notice the conflict when the date was set after the September 2021 election? Of course, he had just been returned to continue governing and didn’t have every poll showing his unpopularity then.How about holding the election a week or more earlier and save taxpayers $120 million in unearned pensions? However, this would not appease his and the NDP MPs who may lose the election and not qualify for their pensions. I would argue that although there are more Conservative MPs than Liberal that will qualify for the six-year minimum service by postponing, given the polls they are not the ones worried about being re-elected! Thankfully Canadians have finally become more astute at recognizing Trudeau’s gaslighting, and no longer fall for his phoney explanations and dirty tricks.Once we fully appreciate Trudeau is so committed to transforming Canada in every imaginable way, and some previously unimaginable, is it a big leap to believe he will stop at nothing to convince ill-informed, naive, gullible voters that “they just don’t get it?”Since he has always believed that he knows best and if he becomes convinced there is no hope of winning the next election honestly or even dishonestly with the help of the Chinese (the “basic dictatorship” he said he most admired as a government back in 2013) is it unimaginable that he could resort to virtually anything to complete his mission of remaking Canada from a democracy to a socialist utopia?If he comes to believe there is no hope of the electorate changing their intentions between now and October of 2025, what can he do about it? If he believes he is truly the only one that knows what is best for Canadians, then he must avoid his coming electoral defeat and like Mr. Putin in Russia, rig the system to allow him to continue to govern.Don’t believe it can never happen in a modern society. That’s what Italians thought in 1922, Germans in 1933 and Venezuelans in 2013. Note that President Madero has been ruling there by decree ever since due to a never-ending State of Emergency. All the while he dismantles Venezuela’s democratic institutions, economy and infrastructure through abuse of power and alliances with countries such as Cuba and China.Here's one scenario. To produce the necessary conditions for widespread unrest Trudeau must not only continue his infuriating ways of the past 8.5 years but accelerate them to incite protests across the nation, particularly in the west. He can then declare this unrest such a serious threat to public order that he is forced to act...it will be clear to all that he must once again “reluctantly” use the powers of the War Measures (Emergencies) Act to protect Canadians from themselves!Of course, it will certainly help that he’s bought and paid for most mainstream media to parrot his propaganda to Canadians. As for the few remaining independent media sources (such as the Western Standard) could he conceivably accuse them under martial law of fuelling his imagined insurrection and ban them from publishing? Given that by-and-large Canadians have proven to be complacent, compliant and willing to allow their government to override their constitutional rights during the COVID-19 pandemic, what can he do to adequately anger them to take to the streets? Or, better yet Parliament Hill? What actions, or inaction, could he undertake to sufficiently provoke enough of his meek and peaceful people?Could the cumulative effect of the following accomplish the deed?His refusal to properly investigate successive scandals and ethics breaches committed by his government, including but not limited to, the illegal use of the War Measures (Emergencies) Act, COVID lockdowns, Winnipeg lab Chinese scientists, Chinese election interference and SNC Lavalin. His refusal to ever apologize for same, but instead insist some were “a learning experience” for us all.” Like his Kokanee Groper and Blackface past. His refusal to stop or decrease unnecessary spending and foreign giveaways. “The budget will (not) balance itself” and the national debt is now $1.2 trillion and continuing to rise daily with new campaign-style promises. His refusal to reduce immigration at a time when there is no housing, healthcare or jobs available for newcomers. Nearly 1.3 million more people to house and feed in 2023 alone. His refusal to cancel or postpone the dramatic increase in his carbon tax on April Fool’s Day despite Canadian families struggling to pay for groceries, utilities and necessities on the same day he accepts a fat raise in pay for himself. His refusal to properly address the leniency and ineffectiveness of Canada’s (in)justice system to deter crime and adequately hold real criminals responsible, while nevertheless freezing citizens' bank accounts and jailing law-abiding protestors. His refusal to condemn and prosecute pro-Palestinian protestors publicly espousing hatred for Jews while imposing Bill-63 that will further restrict citizens' Right to Free Speech on social media. Will any of these issues elicit sufficient anger across the land to incite open revolt? Could irate Canadians unwittingly give Trudeau the excuse he so desperately needs? Even if such a strategy didn’t work and the election is allowed to happen and results in his removal from office, what would be the probable outcome? At a minimum he will leave the nation bankrupt, almost ungovernable and resistant to the tough love a Conservative government will need to implement. For rebuilding the Canada of respect, principle, values and rule-of-law which existed pre-Trudeau II will take time and patience.Open revolt, protests and rampant opposition may be exactly what Trudeau is hoping for to delay an unwinnable election and continue to dictate to Canadians.So be careful what you wish for, it may just be what our dictator wants too.