The election’s over. Thankfully, the NDP, with their radical agenda, did not get in. Danielle Smith’s UCP squeaked out a narrow victory, with 52.5% of the popular vote, and five seats over the minimum needed for a majority government. As she pointed out in her victory speech, she faced the most intense third-party advertising campaign ever seen in Alberta. For those in favour of educational pluralism, this begs a question: what sort of a mandate does she have for education?

Smith has two ways of looking at her win. On one hand, she can take the election as a referendum on the NDP’s radical agenda. Since that agenda was defeated, she may want to go the opposite way. On the other hand, the UCP losing seats may suggest she should meet her opponents halfway. Unfortunately, her victory speech suggests she may adopt the latter view — which does not bode well for education choice.

Wjmarchalle
As a teacher for 38 years, the discrepancy between our pay 80,000 and 320,00 spent is significant. In the Catholic system, where my grandsons go, special interests re lifestyle are not allowed. No consultant fee needed. Teachers want to teach math, language, science, history etc. Administrators must administer effectively, not jump on every whim nor act as counselor, probation officer or police officer. Teadional models of taming boys into passive learners are torture. Education needs reform and European systems are miles ahead of us.

dieraci13
Good opinion. I agree entirely. Smith has to be more courageous than any premier before her in my opinion, we are balancing on a razors edge to keep from falling into communism in this province. Appeasing the left doesn't work, standing for principles and getting your point across to the public avoiding the media will be the most effective

