Opinion

JÄGER: Preserving 'Christian values' is our best hope of keeping Canada strong, free, and secular

Comfort Sakoma-Fadugba was asked to resign from her position on the Vancouver Police Board for expressing her concern over the direction Canadian society is heading. That should concern us all
Now-former VPB co-chair Comfort Sakoma-Fadugba
Now-former VPB co-chair Comfort Sakoma-FadugbaIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canada
Christmas
Culture
Religion
Society
Secularism
Vancouver Police Board
Comfort Sakoma-Fadugba
Christian values
Yalda

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news