Opinion

JEANES: Calgary-Shaw postmortem — it’s déjà vu all over again

UCP infighting between federalists and nationalists is handing Alberta back to the NDP on a silver platter.
Calgary-Shaw MLA Kyle Campbell and Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi celebrating Campbell's victory in the riding's byelection.
Calgary-Shaw MLA Kyle Campbell and Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi celebrating Campbell's victory in the riding's byelection. Naheed Nenshi: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Calgary
Alberta Ndp
Alberta United Conservative Party
Opinion
Opinion Column
Calgary-Shaw
Kyle Campbell
Calgary-Shaw by-election
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news