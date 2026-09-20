JEANES: Calgary-Shaw postmortem — it’s déjà vu all over again

Stewart Jeanes is a businessman who moved to Alberta for two years — thirty-seven years ago.I’m struck by the blame game between the Nationalist and the Federalist wings of the United Conservative Party (UCP). Do they not see history repeating itself? Think back to the Progressive Conservative Party, and the internecine warfare that earned us the dark days of NDP rule. Back then it was the Progressives vs. the Conservatives. The Conservatives formed a new party, the vote was split, and a very pleased Justin Trudeau had a new best friend in the form of Rachel Notley. It is to weep.A situation such as the UCP is in calls first for wisdom from party leadership, then for grace from party members, and ultimately for grace from Alberta’s conservative voters. Premier Smith has made it clear that she is a federalist, even though it’s widely believed she owes her position in the party to the members striving for independence. Her focus is winning the 2027 general election, and evidently she has calculated that a federalist stance is the path to victory. Given the polls, I can see the wisdom of her decision. No battle plan, however, survives first contact with the enemy, and we must give credit to the NDP, who (with the help of federal politicians and the federally funded media) have effectively painted the Premier with the “separatist” brush.I don’t recommend doubling down on the Premier’s existing strategy. In fact, allow me an aside as I caution the UCP candidates smug in their belief that they have only to wave the federalist flag, and they will be successful in 2027. The hardworking UCP candidate in Calgary-Shaw is also a federalist and made a good case for his party, and as good a case as can be made for Alberta continuing in Confederation. He fought a good fight, and should hold his head high. Don’t think federalist UCP candidates won’t also suffer his fate in the 2027 general election. .Moreover, I hear talk of a UCP constituency association’s board members being asked to resign if they support Alberta independence. I’m sure they’ll still vote for the party, but when the call goes out for volunteers … well, no one likes to go where they’re not wanted.Similarly, despite the Premier also endorsing Prime Minister Mark Carney, it is only sensible to acknowledge the nine bad laws are still in the books, and the Liberal Party leader that follows Mark Carney (or Mark Carney himself — I doubt he’s shed any tears for our Premier over the by-election loss) may well be a member of the Liberals’ environmental wing. What shape will Alberta be in if we awake one day to learn Canada’s head of government is Stephen Guilbeault, or Alexandre Trudeau? They will likely have won their party’s leadership by demonizing "Alberta’s Oil Barons."Lesser leaders than Premier Smith have overcome greater factionalism than we are seeing in the UCP. But the situation won’t improve without leadership offering a balanced view of federalism and nationalism. If her political enemies have successfully painted her as a nationalist, then she might as well embrace the role, and calmly explain the merits of each stance..More importantly, unless they like the idea of a second NDP Premier running Alberta, conservative Albertans will need to show some grace and understand that existing in a party with people who don’t feel exactly as you do is better than flummoxing them so badly they vote for a different party, or discouraging them so completely they don’t vote at all. Such was the case in Calgary-Shaw. Some conservatives stayed home, and some voted for the Progressive Tories. The result is one less conservative in the legislature.So, what can you do to help the cause of keeping conservatives united? Well, you might spend a few minutes in conversation with someone who feels differently about Alberta’s future than you do. Respectfully clarifying divergent viewpoints helps everyone to learn and grow. I recommend you do not strive for agreement. Instead, strive for clarity. Understand the other's point of view, and patiently help them understand yours. After all, it's simple to make the case for independence; be a happy warrior — optimism is contagious. Also, if you’re a federalist, how about using the term “independence” instead of “separatist?” Language is important. We all bridle when Alberta’s critics say “tar sands” instead of “oil sands.” And, if you’re a nationalist, don’t run down the beautiful country of Canada. Instead, express your frustration with Ottawa, or with Confederation, or with the federal government. It’s a target-rich environment.Finally, as my mother used to say, if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.Stewart Jeanes is a businessman who moved to Alberta for two years — thirty-seven years ago.