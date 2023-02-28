Alberta has long been a poster child of educational choice in Canada. But will it stay that way? Certainly, not everybody wants it to, starting with the Alberta NDP and their friends, the Alberta Teachers Association. (ATA)
Full disclosure, I was homeschooled and loved it. I’ll probably homeschool my own children someday, too. So in a way, this doesn’t affect me.
Or will it? Whether you choose private, charter, public or home education, every step against parental rights affects you. I care about living in a province that values and enshrines educational choice and if they can undermine parents in a public school setting, a homeschool setting is just a few kilometers down the road.
Last week John Hilton-O’Brien, Executive Director of Parents for Choice in Education was in Raymond (where I live) to discuss Alberta education. According to him, the attack on parental choice in education has been going on for a while. For educational choice to remain a real thing, each individual institution must retain the right and ability to be different. They must be permitted to “train and mold” in a manner that fits their vision, goals and belief systems.
You'd think that would be uncontroversial. Could it be that such an age-old right is under attack? Back in 1948, Section 26 of the UN's Universal Declaration of Human Rights says parents have the prior right to choose the kind of education that shall be given to their children. And that merely rubberstamped an even older right: As Hilton-O’Brien said, the word 'prior' comes from the Latin phrase priori, which means, to formerly exist. “Your right to educate your children is much older than any nation or state,” he said.
And he’s right. So right, that it seems beyond discussion.
However, it seems recent developments anticipate stripping power from everyone but those holding the approved ideology. In Ontario, a grade 11 Catholic school-student was suspended for defending traditional church teaching that there are only two genders. He also made the radical argument that biological male students shouldn’t go in girls’ bathrooms.
But that’s just in Ontario. Couldn't happen in Alberta, right? The Education Act even prohibits such classroom instruction without parental consent: Section 11 says "a board as defined in the School Act shall provide notice to a parent or guardian of a student where courses of study, educational programs or instructional materials, or instruction of exercises, prescribed under that Act include subject-matter that deals primarily and explicitly with religion, human sexuality or sexual orientation."
Think again, says Hilton-O’Brien. Section 3 of the Act is a loophole that removes the obligation of informing parents when references to religion, religious themes, human sexuality or sexual orientation in a course of study, educational program, instruction or exercises or in the use of instructional materials, are considered merely incidental or indirect.
Thus, the so-called PRISM Toolkit, a pdf document developed and distributed by the Alberta Teachers Association. PRISM is an acronym for Professionals Respecting and Supporting Individual Sexual Minorities: It offers teacher training on how to broach the subjects of gender identity in elementary classrooms. The document further states notification is required where the instructional material, exercise, outcome or course contains subject matter that deals primarily and explicitly with human sexuality or sexual orientation... But notification is not required when instructional material contains explicit human sexuality or sexual orientation subject matter — but is not primarily about one of these subjects.
Just a minute... They can’t teach it explicitly — but if it’s non-explicitly explicit, that's just fine?
How tricky is that?
Anyway, PRISM exists and it exploits this loophole by sharing stats on the high suicide rate of children in minority groups such as those identifying as gay, transgendered, or bi-sexual. It then carries on to explain that sexual rights are human rights and reviews the terminology for twenty-plus different ways of referring to these minorities and their lifestyle choices. Teachers are encouraged to teach children inclusive language; avoid exclusive words like mankind and don’t assume that just because a woman is married, she has a husband. If you’re curious, a full pdf copy of the PRISM Toolkit can be found on the ATA website. You may want to take a look and see what materials they’re being encouraged to share with your elementary-aged children. Suggested reading material includes The Boy in the Dress, David Williams; The Princess Knight, Cornelia Funke; and Who’s in a Family, Robert Skutch.
All these books are supposed to help teachers “introduce the idea of equality.” Robert Skutch’s, Who’s in a Family showcases one family after another, some with two Moms, some with two Dads… even some with the dusty, cobwebbed version of just one Mom and one Dad. The moral of the story is that no matter what your family looks like, it’s still a family.
In another exercise, children are given job descriptions (e.g. hockey player, ballet dancer, mechanic) and asked to draw a character to suit the description. The drawings are then reviewed and children are to be asked why some chose to draw girls and others, boys. These are to be explained as gender stereotypes, expectations put on us by others. Kids are to be encouraged to pursue whoever and whatever they want to be without the pressures of gender constraining them.
So how does the ATA get to write educational courses anyway? Isn't that supposed to be the education ministry?
Well, chalk that up to former premier Rachel Notley. She did a deal with the ATA to rewrite the curriculum, so when a socialist party commissions a union to write a course of study, it's not hard to guess what you're going to get. That should explain a lot, right there.
The thing is, a contract like that represents a lot of money and influence and the ATA lost both when the UCP took over. (How much money? Alberta has been spending more than $8.4 billion on education annually: With today's provincial budget, we'll know today what that will be, going forward. One thing's for sure: It'll be more.) So, when Hilton O'Brien said the ATA registered themselves as a third-party advertiser and spent $1.1 million on a campaign against the United Conservative Party’s (UCP) proposed K-6 curriculum, it all seemed to make sense to me. Love or hate the curriculum, you can't avoid the conflict of interest here. The ATA loves to hide everything under the guise of “protecting public education.” But there’s a lot at stake for them.
The state should exist to preserve the freedom of ordinary people to live, work and think in freedom. It should never prescribe for its populace how to live, work and most of all, how to think. That’s the trend I see at work here — there’s an ideology that’s being pushed, hard. Anyone who gets in the way had better watch it and anybody who’s ignoring it, won’t be able to for long.
“Do not underestimate the corrosive effects of money and power,” said Hilton O’Brien, “it corrupts good people. If you want to preserve educational choice, get involved. You cannot sit on the sidelines anymore.”
I believe it!
(1) comment
Well stated Naomi ! Your article is timely and effective. I support the Parents for Choice in Education and know that I can depend on their insight and public information to guide my choice for trustee and UPC candidate.
