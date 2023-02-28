Home schooling

Home schooling is more than just 'the 3 Rs'. But in the hands of socialist ideologues and the ATA, so may be public schooling. It's up to parents to fight for what they want.

 Woodley Wonderworks Wiki Commons

Alberta has long been a poster child of educational choice in Canada. But will it stay that way? Certainly, not everybody wants it to, starting with the Alberta NDP and their friends, the Alberta Teachers Association. (ATA)

Naomi Knoch

Naomi Knoch

Full disclosure, I was homeschooled and loved it. I’ll probably homeschool my own children someday, too. So in a way, this doesn’t affect me.

John Hilton O'Brien

John Hilton O'Brien, Executive Director of Parents for Choice in Education

(1) comment

stefansun
stefansun

Well stated Naomi ! Your article is timely and effective. I support the Parents for Choice in Education and know that I can depend on their insight and public information to guide my choice for trustee and UPC candidate.

Report

