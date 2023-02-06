Biden and Trudeau

Then-VP Joe Biden visits PM Justin Trudeau. Dec. 9th, 2016. 

 Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister

If you missed the news, the U.S. military finally got that Chinese spy balloon over the weekend. After drifting across the continental United States and hovering over a high security U.S. Air Force (USAF) base in Montana that is home to a nuclear arsenal, U.S. President Joe Biden finally ordered the airborne menace to be brought down on Saturday.  

The USAF used an F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jet to shoot it down. They might have used a popgun. Or for that matter, a rancher in Montana could have reached for his shotgun and brought her down. It was a characteristically tardy response from the tottering Biden but a hell of a lot more effective than what he’s doing at U.S.-Mexico border, which is nothing at all. It was truly embarrassing to listen to Pentagon spokesman Brig.-Gen. Pat Ryder talk to the Washington press corps about the balloon threat, as he tried to convince the journalists that the balloon couldn’t be downed over Montana because the consequent debris might have endangered children at schools.  

Tags

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

So the balloon flew over the Yukon and then right over us here in Alberta. As soon as it crossed the Montana border it was suddenly spotted and shot down.

USS Maine or Gulf of Tonkin anyone?

Watch Biden's Ukraine fiasco fails they try and provoke another incident on another front.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Senile Joe Biden and the forever childish Justin . . . two of the CCPs biggest supporters . . .

The count at the Southern Border is now approaching 6 or 7 Million in two years and they keep on coming. This number does not include the "Gotaways" those illegals who had no contact with Border Patrol, some say that could be another Million. From over 150 countries . . . they are neither checked for criminal records, terror connections or disease, they just march into the country & the Biden Govt busses & flies them all over the USA. Now some in NY City are taking a free trip to Roxham Rd. thanks to the clueless Mayor.

Report Add Reply
99pct
99pct

Look at the picture. Trudeau is a child, looking at an adult, hoping to be recognized.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.