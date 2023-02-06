If you missed the news, the U.S. military finally got that Chinese spy balloon over the weekend. After drifting across the continental United States and hovering over a high security U.S. Air Force (USAF) base in Montana that is home to a nuclear arsenal, U.S. President Joe Biden finally ordered the airborne menace to be brought down on Saturday.
The USAF used an F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jetto shoot it down. They might have used a popgun. Or for that matter, a rancher in Montana could have reached for his shotgun and brought her down. It was a characteristically tardy response from the tottering Biden but a hell of a lot more effective than what he’s doing at U.S.-Mexico border, which is nothing at all. It was truly embarrassing to listen to Pentagon spokesman Brig.-Gen. Pat Ryder talk to the Washington press corps about the balloon threat, as he tried to convince the journalists that the balloon couldn’t be downed over Montana because the consequent debris might have endangered children at schools.
Uh huh. Montana is a huge state with one of the lowest population densities in the U.S. It would have been difficult to hurt anyone.Thankfully the balloon was not snuffed over Roswell, NM, or this story would very likely have transformed into one of alien visitation. You may recall that the alleged UFO that crashed at the Roswell Army Airfield in 1947 was described by the military public affairs people at the time as a “weather balloon.”
And that’s what China is claiming the balloon was doing.
Of coursewe know it was spying as it took a course from Alaska, through Canada, and across the U.S. until it was finally shot down over the coast of South Carolina.
The balloondefinitely violatedCanadian and U.S. airspace but it temporarily overshadowed a story of even greater proportions that has been running in some news outlets for three years now: America’s open southern border.
I say some news outlets because much of the mainstream media has chosen to ignore the titanic crisis at the border and protect their pet president, Biden.
In the first 100 days of F/Y 2023,718,000 illegal immigrants crossedinto the U.S. for Mexico. That demolished the record set the year before. This has been happening ever since Joe Biden entered the White House and invited the world to come to the United States. They haven’t stopped responding since.The illegals brazenly walk across the border and the Biden administration isactually flyingthemto locales around the U.S.
Before getting dropped off at taxpayer expense, the illegals often destroy the property of farmers living near the border. Texas has beenparticularly hard hitbythis vandalismand theft.And these migrants are not just coming from Mexico, they are world travellers, arriving fromall acrossCentral America, South America, Europe and Asia. One group of migrantsproudly planted the Venezuelan flag upon entering the U.S.
The horrible irony of this pathetic situation is that Joe Biden provided Ukraine withalmost $50 billionin assistance in 2022 in order to secure their border. He has sent not one extra dollar to the U.S. border patrol to stem the flood of illegal immigrants.
This is not just a crisis — it is a crime. But don’t expect the mainstream media to be too concerned.
This sort of nonsense hasoccurredin Canada though at much lower levels after Prime Minister Justin Trudeautweeted outhis invitation to the refugees of the world to come to Canada.
Biden and Trudeau arewokepoliticians who truly put their decaying identity politics ahead of national security, public safety and common sense.
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
(3) comments
So the balloon flew over the Yukon and then right over us here in Alberta. As soon as it crossed the Montana border it was suddenly spotted and shot down.
USS Maine or Gulf of Tonkin anyone?
Watch Biden's Ukraine fiasco fails they try and provoke another incident on another front.
Senile Joe Biden and the forever childish Justin . . . two of the CCPs biggest supporters . . .
The count at the Southern Border is now approaching 6 or 7 Million in two years and they keep on coming. This number does not include the "Gotaways" those illegals who had no contact with Border Patrol, some say that could be another Million. From over 150 countries . . . they are neither checked for criminal records, terror connections or disease, they just march into the country & the Biden Govt busses & flies them all over the USA. Now some in NY City are taking a free trip to Roxham Rd. thanks to the clueless Mayor.
Look at the picture. Trudeau is a child, looking at an adult, hoping to be recognized.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.