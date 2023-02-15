Whyisclimate change a “crisis”but the burning of deadly chemicals is not a “code red” alert?
U.S. President Joe Bidencalledthe climate change “crisis” an “existential threat” and a “code red.”I have no idea if he means it, or is just coddling the environmental fanatics who believe the world is going to end within a decade ifglobal warming continues.
But Bidenhasn’tsaid a word about the events in East Palestine, OH where a train derailment released deadly chemicals onto the ground and into the water. A controlled burn of the substances has created a black mushroom cloud over the community, releasing lethalgassesinto the air,including phosgene. Phosgene, along with chlorine and mustard gas was used in the First World War to kill soldiers ingreat numbers.
The story itself went almost unreported for days by the U.S. national media. U.S. Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg,arguably themost tone deaf and out of touch cabinet member in history,is responsible forremedial action following any train derailment. He only noticed the crisis this week and sent out areassuring tweeton Feb. 13 that he “continue[s]to be concerned” about things.
That same day,Buttigieg suggestedthere are too many white men in the construction trades are they are taking jobs away from people of colour.Well, there is a white male pretending to be transportation secretary who could be replaced by anybody, of any race,as long ashe or she is vaguely competent.
Fox News has beensomewhat attunedto events with both Tucker Carlson Tonight and Hannity running extended segments on the catastrophe.
Stephen Szekely, chief of the Mahoning County hazmat team, told Hannity correspondentSaraCarter that "the gates of hell were opened."
"I responded with Springfield Township because I'm also a volunteer fireman there.And we were one of the first mutual aid units on scene," hestated.
"Sowe were fighting the fire and it was hot, you know, and so it was a lot of fire and there's a lot of stuff going on.And it wasjust it wasunbelievable."
Whereas the effects of climate change arelargely hype — the hurricanes and storms that activists cite as evidence of global warming are actually decreasing. It is only baseless rhetoric that claims people are dying as a direct result of climate change. What is happening right now in Ohio is an environmental disaster of the kind that left-wing ecologists used to be frantic about.
Now, they can barely notice what is happening.
People of the liberal mind-set would rather try to scare you about climate change, than actually deal with real pollution. You know how Prime Minister Justin Trudeauloves to referto carbon as a pollutant and the mainstream mediagiveshim a pass on this. That assertion is nonsense. Carbon is notpollution. But deadly gassesareand they can make the air and the water toxicwhereascarbon occurs naturally andisn’tkilling anyone.
Is it because East Palestine is in a resoundingly Republican-leaning part of America? It's one of those whiteworking classtowns that are no longer of any importance to Democrats because they all voted for former President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. They're not sufficiently wealthy or liberal to be on the Democratic radar and so when disaster strikes,they’renot a priority.
Officials areactually tellingpeople to go back home and that the air quality isjust finebut pleaseavoid drinking the waterbecauseit’skilling the fish.
Would you believe them? Would you trust these officials with yourlife?
It’shigh time governments started to get serious about real pollution and stop insisting thatclimatechange is to blame for every hurricane and even contributes to racism.
You are seeing the results of that misplaced priority over East Palestine right now.
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
(1) comment
NO Dont believe anything. During the 2013 flood in Calgary the 11 oclock news said the water was fine. I went to brush my teeth and it was disclored and smelly. I also found in Lake Cowichan BC just a few years ago that the town was on a boil water advisory for a whole year. Water reports I found and exposed showed ECOLI twelve months in a row. The town was telling it's people it was JUST TURBIDITY. (dust-sediment) On the day of 911 as I watched the health official for New York city on TV claim there was nothing wrong with the air. I knew right away, those 1970's buildings were filled with asbestos. Huge heavy clouds of it covered the city!
