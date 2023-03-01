Federal and provincial conservative leaders need to stop throwing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a lifeline as the China election interference scandal pushes him closer to the political abyss.
We have noted here how numerous media reports based on confidential sources in the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) strongly suggest China interfered in both the 2019 and 2021 elections and effectively bought the last minority government for Trudeau. Yet Trudeau has recently co-opted both Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre and Progressive Conservative Ontario Premier Doug Ford — and both have stood by his side at major events promoting the prime minister’s programs and alleged successes.
When three CPC MPs met with European Union MP Christine Anderson, Trudeau went ballistic, talking like the MPs had joined hands with the Ku Klux Klan. Trudeau said, “We’ve seen consistently a pattern from Conservative politicians ... Conservative parliamentarians associating themselves with folks responsible for a particularly vile level of rhetoric and hatred. And their answer is all the same — ‘Oh, we didn’t know.’” The PM added that “Canadians need to stop being treated like fools.”
What “vile level of rhetoric” is he talking about? Anderson opposes mass and illegal immigration and is not comfortable with the misogynistic character of Islam.
Yet there was Poilievre, like a ventriloquist's dummy, echoing Trudeau’s words.
“Christine Anderson’s views are vile and have no place in our politics,” Poilievre said in his statement. “The MPs were not aware of this visiting member of the European Parliament’s opinions, and they regret meeting with her."
“Frankly, it would be better if Anderson never visited Canada in the first place. She and her racist, hateful views are not welcome here.”
That was all too much for celebrated conservative author, columnist and pundit Mark Steyne who demolished the pusillanimous Polievre in a YouTube segment. "Pierre Pussievre joins the ranks of Tory leaders who thought all you have to do to win over voters was play on the left's terms."
Instead, the conservative commentator said Poilievre has become one of the jelly-spined psuedo-Conservatives who pre-concede on every issue” that “are pretty much a universal phenomenon.”
In February 2022, Poilievre wasn’t afraid to stand with the Freedom Convoy but Steyn noted, “Here we are a year later with the leader of His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition being so loyal as to agree to frame every bloody thing within the shrunken parameters of the left.”
Last Friday Poilievre also stood next to Trudeau at a Toronto rally for Ukraine. A heckler called Trudeau “a dictator.”
"Hey sir, I think Ukrainians can tell you a little bit about freedom and liberty. So why don't you settle down? This is a night for them, not for you.” But Poilievre stood idly by and watched as Trudeau went after the man in the crowd.
Oh, I get it. This wasn’t about freedom for Canadians. Yet, truth be told, Ukrainians understand little about real freedom because they have a corrupt government led by an authoritarian jackass who runs around in military athletic wear.
A lot of Conservative voters understand that.
They would also take issue that Canada would support Ukraine "as long it takes, as much as it takes," in its war against Russia.
Really? We’ll keep on coughing up tax dollars if this war continues into the next decade or eventually leads to a nuclear confrontation between Russia and NATO?
As award-winning journalist Seymour Hersh told me last week, Russia isn’t going to lose this war in Ukraine and it isn‘t going to last much longer.
Faux conservative Doug Ford was also at this event. But his shining moment of collaboration with Trudeau came at an event marking Ontario’s acceptance of Trudeau’s health care bailout. Ford slinked behind Trudeau’s right side, looking like a deer in the headlights or a man about to be shot, as Trudeau tried to extricate himself from the China political interference scandal.
Ford said nary a word as Trudeau reached for his usual arrows of defence, suggesting any criticism of China buying an election was due to “a rise in Anti-Asian racism linked to the pandemic.” He then referred to MP Han Dong (L-Don Valley N), whom a CSIS source has accused of getting help from China in his election campaign, as “an outstanding member of our team.”
That outstanding member has managed to miss two votes in the House of Commons that declared China’s extermination of the Muslim Uyghur population as a genocide.
And as we know, Trudeau was the leader of that Liberal team who also couldn’t call what the Chinese are doing to the Uyghurs a genocide.
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
(8) comments
The Trudeau Ford relationship is really weird. Is Doug a commie also?
Im still astounded at his response. I get where he needed to distance himself...but the statement he published was over the top.
Even if PP gets elected it’ll just be Liberal-lite for a few years and he won’t do a thing about equalization or the senate or the overrepresentation of Quebec and the maritimes. Central Canada will eventually elect another Alberta hating, authoritarian piece of shat. Alberta needs to get out before our economy is wrecked.
I tend to agree with you on Alberta separation.
The reason Poilievre is holding hands with Trudeau is because they are both the same. They are both the UNI-PARTY. There is no difference between the Liberals and the CPC. They are both spineless gutless weasels who cannot be trusted. Poilievre has made his position clear and people should stop voting and donating until he is removed from leadership and replaced with someone who reflects our values on the Laurentian elites values.
Poilievre better stand up for the principles which got him elected as leader. His cowardly denunciation of Christine Anderson has really made me wonder about him because he is starting to sound like Jr. Trudeau II. I'm very disappointed in the 'woke' Poilievre right now. He better get his act together or he will lose another winnable election by kowtowing to the lefties.
All this money going to the Ukraine is essentially a money laundering operation.
Hey Pierre, you are going down the same road O’tool took, remember what happened to him?? Take a stand.
