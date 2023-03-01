Pierre Poilievre and Trudeau
Federal and provincial conservative leaders need to stop throwing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a lifeline as the China election interference scandal pushes him closer to the political abyss. 

We have noted here how numerous media reports based on confidential sources in the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) strongly suggest China interfered in both the 2019 and 2021 elections and effectively bought the last minority government for Trudeau. Yet Trudeau has recently co-opted both Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre and Progressive Conservative Ontario Premier Doug Ford — and both have stood by his side at major events promoting the prime minister’s programs and alleged successes. 

The Trudeau Ford relationship is really weird. Is Doug a commie also?

PersonOne
PersonOne

Im still astounded at his response. I get where he needed to distance himself...but the statement he published was over the top.

bill.moulton
bill.moulton

Even if PP gets elected it’ll just be Liberal-lite for a few years and he won’t do a thing about equalization or the senate or the overrepresentation of Quebec and the maritimes. Central Canada will eventually elect another Alberta hating, authoritarian piece of shat. Alberta needs to get out before our economy is wrecked.

retiredpop
retiredpop

I tend to agree with you on Alberta separation.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

The reason Poilievre is holding hands with Trudeau is because they are both the same. They are both the UNI-PARTY. There is no difference between the Liberals and the CPC. They are both spineless gutless weasels who cannot be trusted. Poilievre has made his position clear and people should stop voting and donating until he is removed from leadership and replaced with someone who reflects our values on the Laurentian elites values.

retiredpop
retiredpop

Poilievre better stand up for the principles which got him elected as leader. His cowardly denunciation of Christine Anderson has really made me wonder about him because he is starting to sound like Jr. Trudeau II. I'm very disappointed in the 'woke' Poilievre right now. He better get his act together or he will lose another winnable election by kowtowing to the lefties.

fpenner
fpenner

All this money going to the Ukraine is essentially a money laundering operation.

Mustangguy
Mustangguy

Hey Pierre, you are going down the same road O’tool took, remember what happened to him?? Take a stand.

