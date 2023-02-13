Aren’t you glad that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is looking after you? His father, the late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, used to have a persona during federal election campaigns that media pundits dubbed “the gunslinger.” He would shove his thumbs into his pants pockets and show compelling contempt for his political adversaries. Canadians ate it up for some reason and certainly that helped him get elected in 1974, against the seemingly inept Progressive Conservative leader Robert Stanfield.
Well, Justin Trudeau has gone one better and he’s not just a gunslinger but the guy who orders UFOs shot down from the skies.
Listen to him crow on Twitter:
“I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace.
"@NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object.”
I’m sure he was reliving that moment in the parlance of a politician who often seems to be suffering from arrested development. “Dude, I shot down a UFO!”
I’m surprised Trudeau was even aware that Canada belonged to something called NORAD and that it had jet fighters at its disposal to shoot down anything invading North American airspace.
If so, he’s better informed than White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre who declared in a Sunday interview that NORAD is like, you know, a kind of “coalition” and some country called “Canadia” is a member of it along with the U.S.
Canadia!? You wouldn’t even expect this kind of ruinous incompetence from a second-lieutenant public affairs officer but it is both comical and tragic to see in an office so close to the U.S. presidency.
But Trudeau clearly enjoyed his moment of seeming strength. Why it was just like the plots of those sci-fi shows he enjoys bingeing on. Remember how he told us how he spends his leisure time reading Stephen King novels and binge watching television shows like The Boys, a ridiculous series about vigilantes knocking off corrupt superheroes?
Three “unidentified objects” were shot down by United States Air Force fighter jets. One over Alaska, a second over Canada’s Yukon territory, the other over Lake Huron. Let’s not forget the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down over South Carolina the weekend before, and which was detailed in the Western Standard.
We still haven’t had a final or definite description as to what these objects are: I’ve heard cylinders, balloons, and UFOs.
But this all serves as a nice distraction for Trudeau, as much as it does for Biden. Biden does not want to address any more questions about allegations he ordered the bombing of the Nord Stream II pipelines and the persistent investigations into classified documents found in his home, with some allegedly dating back to when he was a junior senator from Delaware.
If these latest airspace incursions were of Chinese origin, it must give Trudeau some sense of satisfaction, since he is loath to confront China is any other meaningful way.
Remember Trudeau fled to the men’s room after getting a browbeating from Chinese dictator Xi Jinping at the Bali G-20 summit? That was just after he refused to call the Chinese murder of the Uyghurs a genocide.
There continued to be unanswered questions about China possibly financing federal candidates in the GTA and Trudeau was briefed about this but refused to say so publicly. A story Monday states that CSIS told Trudeau that at least one candidate had ties to China.
Is it worth recalling that China is the country that Trudeau most admires? Not only can they turn their economy around on a dime and eradicate undesirable human beings: Apparently they can send all kinds of unidentified objects over North America.
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
(6) comments
Trudeau is only claiming to have ordered it shot down to make himself look strong. I doubt he was even aware of anything. But you notice that it was a F-22 Raptor that shot it down over the Yukon and not a CF-18? The closest CF-18s would be in CFB Cold Lake and would take hours to even get to the Yukon. CF-18s would probably have to land and refuel in Yellowknife before continuing on. The USAF probably has F-22 and F-15 fighters with much greater range based at Anchorage. Not to mention tankers available for inflight refuelling. Trudumb has underfunding the military that we probably don't even have any CF-18s ready for immediate scramble. It is the same thing when the Calgary International Airport needed an aircraft challenged. It was 2 F-15s from Mountain Home AFB in Idaho, already in the air that were tasked. Our CF-18s in Cold Lake would take 30 minutes to take-off and then hours away from Calgary. Possibly very low on fuel by the time they reached Calgary. I think the F-35 is a poor fighter jet for Canada, that we would be better served by the Eurofighter Typhoon or even the French Rafale. Both these jets have the advantage of being twin engine designs rather than single engine.
Castreau, as VERY junior partner in NORAD, likely gave the 'order' post downing, after he was told about it. In fact, I doubt that even pResident poopy pants XiJinBiden was told until after the event took place.
There is SOMETHING going on, in regards to all these balloons/unidentified flying craft. Normally, the offending country would get a highly publicized warning, 'Do it again, and and you'll be shoy down.' In this case, there was no warning and now everything unidentifief is being shot down. What did the US find in that first balloon, to go directly to shooting everything that is unidentified down?
God please free us of this despicable psychotic demon child
I doubt Trudeau even knew about NORAD before the US shot down the balloon, He probably got a courtesy call from the US Military that they were shooting down a balloon so in his mentally arrested mind he was the one who gave the order.
He was probably aware of NORAD is some vague way. Agreed it was a U.S. call and decision while PM Trudeau attempts to rake credit in some vague fantasy way. Suspect the Defense Minister would have been among the first on the 'we're going to do this - how do you want to play out the PR' list.
The Pubic Safety Minister was probably the most confused - working hard on modifying firearms bans while satisfying a special interest group then suddenly finds out a (banned) missile is being launched over Canadian airspace.
Noted that CTV (Bell media) gave solid sound bite to the PM and his 'authorization'.
Trudope hasnt a clue whats going on except to party on tax payer exspense. The POS HAS done zero for Canada except sink us farther in debt that intrest charges are over 30 BILLION DOLLARS PER YEAR. FJT
