Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates Finance Minister Bill Morneau afrer he delivered the annual federal budget on March 19, 2019. A year later, Morneau resigned as finance minister, although he remains a Member of Parliament. In his soon-to-be-released memoir, he offers a frank and not always compiimentary assessment of the prime minister's leadership skills.
In political memoirs, even those written perhaps a tad prematurely, you have to read between the lines.
Former Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s new book, Where to From Here: A Path to Canadian Prosperity, is slated for release January 17th 2023. Although it is a relatively frank assessment of Morneau’s five years as Trudeau’s finance guru, the former Toronto Liberal MP is careful as he is probably considering a future return to politics and knowing that a good Liberal never entirely burns his bridges to the past, especially if they lead to Trudeau.
The most salient line in the book is possibly this, as Morneau writes, “Soon after the election, I came to realize that while his performance skills were superb, his management and interpersonal communication abilities were sorely lacking.”
"Performance skills!" Trudeau's an actor after all! Morneau also describes Trudeau as a man intensely interested in his own opinions but not at all in the views of other people.
That is precisely what I and many others have been saying about Trudeau since he came to be prime minister of Canada, on the basis of his personality and perceived charisma alone. This man is an actor with obvious "performance skills" but with no interest in governing except to satiate his insatiable ego. He has no conception of management or reaching out to those around him assistance. He just blindly blunders on, smiling for the cameras all the way. If there are other people in the room with Trudeau, they are present to reinforce Trudeau’s ideas and statements and to overrule any opposition to those ideas and statements.
"Virtually any topic you wanted to discuss with the prime minister — official or informal, strategy or gossip — had to be shared in the presence of members of his staff." he writes
The prime minister he preferred a political win over effective policy. Morneau seems to be writing this book because he fears that the decision to spend the hundreds of billions of dollars on COVID-19 relief that was often aimlessly delivered, will be pinned on him and not Trudeau. Morneau flatly contends that Trudeau rejected his advice on a spending ceiling and just decided on his own to go through the roof with government largesse. "In a moment where I saw us taking decisions that were more significant than I thought we needed, it was frankly, extremely frustrating," Morneau told CTV News. "I think in that moment, you know, it started to sow the seeds of a challenge. That we just weren't going to be able to recover." According to a recent Auditor General report, Trudeau’s wage subsidy program was the most cost prohibitive of the Liberal government’s handouts, costing $100.7 billion.
Morneau officially resigned as both a minister and an MP in 2020 because of a violation of ethics in the WE charity scandal. He had to pay back more than $41,000 received for family vacations courtesy of the charity that had been selected to administer an almost $1 billion student aid program.
Had you forgotten that one? Just another twisted moment in the Trudeau legacy. Morneau was a convenient distraction for the prime minister on this occasion.
The astounding matter is that Morneau managed to stay clear of the SNC-Lavalin scandal — perhaps the closest Trudeau has come to having to resign for brazen incompetence and corruption in his government.
Former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet before testifying at the House of Commons Justice Committee that Trudeau and others pressured her to intervene to squash a criminal fraud case against the contractor in order to shore up electoral support for the Liberal Party in Quebec. Days later, Treasury Board Secretary Jane Philpott also quit, citing the SNC-Lavalin affair as the reason.
Not to mention Trudeau’s chief of staff, public relations exterminator Gerald Butts, who was also a casualty of the affair.
But Trudeau kept on sailing through the storm, always seeking blame in others and always finding others to throw under the bus.
It seems inconceivable that Trudeau can run in and win another federal election. But he is depending on the public’s short memory and his own personal charm and attendant political Teflon — seeming unaware that both qualities are in short supply at the moment and he can barely show his face at a public event without inciting a protest.
This actor has had a good run of performances but the audience is growing increasingly weary of the play.
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
A new liberal leader?
