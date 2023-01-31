Krayden Chipiuk
In response to a new report from the Ottawa People’s Commission, Freedom Convoy Lawyer Eva Chipiuk told me it was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who created an environment of fear in Ottawa, not the members of the Freedom Convoy. 

"I do blame our Prime Minister Trudeau from the top starting this rhetoric of hate and division, and who’s the one that has to deal with it on the ground? It’s the police. Because of the hate, divisive rhetoric that came straight from our prime minister,” Chipiuk told the Western Standard. 

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

