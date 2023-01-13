Trudeau and Steven Guilbeault.

Trudeau and Steven Guilbeault, in  Mont-Saint-Hilaire QC. June 10, 2019.

 Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister

Why is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a worse threat to Alberta than his father, the late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau?

Because while the latter Trudeau wanted to make Alberta a servant of central Canada, the current Trudeau wants to destroy the fossil fuels energy sector and impoverish Alberta; to leave it fighting for its life. 

Trudeau hasn’t called his plan for Alberta the National Energy Program (NEP) #2 but that’s exactly what it is.  

His environment minister is a former Greenpeace activist, Steven Guilbeault. 

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

It is not just Alberta that Prime Mistake True-dolt threatens. He absolutely threatens CANADA, itself. It is however Alberta that will be most affected by his/her/its actions (must be inclusive, doncha know).

His hero, 'der Führer und Reichskanzler' K(louse) Schwab, a very 'James Bond-ian' villain, wants a severely reduced world population, made up of those who 'own nothing and will be happy'. His band of elite billionaires, like Suckerberg and Bill-zebub Gates not only want to own and control everything, they also want the power of life and death over the 'serfs'. (You don't 'play ball', your food, accommodation, job, and ability to buy and sell disappears and you eventually die.)

'Erst Blofeld' Schwab blows enough smoke up True-dolt's nether regions, that the Prime Mistake believes the world adores, rather than abhors him. He considers himself one of the 'elite', financially, ethically, morally, artistically, and because of his vast (actually, quite scant) intellect. Squab keeps blowing smoke up the nether regions of the narcissist sociopath, controlling him/her/it, for life. True-dolt is, as the soviet commies would describe, a 'fellow traveler', a 'useful idiot'. He is too dim to see how he is being used by the fascists of the WEF and, if they are able to take over fully, True-dolt will eventually be tossed aside like last week's trash.

In a world of 100 watt (incandescent) bulbs, True-dolt is a 25 watt bulb. Unfortunately, until he, and his WEF lieberal sycophants are removed, Canaduh, and especially Alberta, is quickly circling down the toilet bowl.

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

"Why else would he say there was “no business case..."

He would say that for all the reasons mentioned and the reality of Canada, it's Confederation, its history. Canada cannot allow the West to prosper, not in the 1800's, not today.

Preventing growth in the West was a key reason for taking the West by force in the 1870's. Canadians (Ont/Que) understood the West and North was about to boom economically thanks to US expansion and its policy of growth. The Stars and Stripes was about to wave "from Fort Garry, from the waters of Puget sound, along the shores of Vancouver".

Canada created Confederation to benefit Canada (Ont/Que) over all others. There is no scenario where a wealthy and powerful West would allow that. That is the political reality of Canada, always has been, always will be.

Canada is not our ally when it comes to freedom, democracy or prosperity. Which is why Canada has said, is saying and will in the future say there is no business case for Western Canadian prosperity.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

This article nail it

Trudeau IS a madman and a psychopath

Without question he is clearly psychotic and malevolent

We have to admit the obvious truth about what we are dealing with

It was abundantly clear that if Trudeau could have gotten away with it ( and he almost did ) he would have incarcerated all the “unvaxxed” into concentration camps and he still might

We are dealing with an evil unhinged lunatic and unbelievably this lunatic and the powers behind him appear to have corrupted all Canadian institutions especially our courts and MSM

