Why is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a worse threat to Alberta than his father, the late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau?
Because while the latter Trudeau wanted to make Alberta a servant of central Canada, the current Trudeau wants to destroy the fossil fuels energy sector and impoverish Alberta; to leave it fighting for its life.
Trudeau hasn’t called his plan for Alberta the National Energy Program (NEP) #2 but that’s exactly what it is.
Aswe learned in July, Trudeauexpects the oil and gas industry to be largely responsible for achieving the federalgovernment'sinsane and fanatical goal of reducing emissions by 40% by 2030, even though the sector is only responsible for a quarter of these emissions.
The Liberal governmentwantsto use a modified carbon pricing system, or an industry-specific cap-and-trade system, to establish this artificial ceiling for the fossil fuels industry.
Trudeau is deadly serious about this and will be prepared to fight to the death over it.
In the 1980s, Pierre Trudeau fought over energy policy with then-Alberta premier Peter Lougheed, a man who seemed born to fight for Alberta’s oil and mineral rights. Trudeau’s fight with Alberta was all about money. He expected Alberta to offer the rest of the country a “made in Canada” price for oil that amounted to the sort of subsidized cost of oil that bankrupted Venezuela. You can’t pay the oil industry outrageously low prices for crude and expect them to continue to find and extract petroleum from the ground. The industry will go broke.
Trudeau lost his fight with Lougheed largely because the facts were against him, but Justin Trudeau isn’t interested in facts and his war with Alberta isn’tprimaryabout money. It’s about “fight climate change.”
It’s about ideology.
Trudeau is a true fanatic in the war against climate change and he wants to destroy the fossil fuel industry in Canada.
Why else would he say there was “no business case” for selling liquid natural gas to Germany? He lost Canada billions in dollars of LNG sales, but for Trudeau it wasn’t about the money, it was about climate change and fossil fuels are evil to this prime minister.
He is creating a looming food crisis in Canada because he's making fertilizer so cost-prohibitive for farms to purchase they are unable to use it on their crops. The reason? There is nitrogen in fertilizer and nitrogen is the latest ingredient of infamy that contributes to greenhouse gas emissions. Former Conservative Agriculture minister Gerry Ritztold meall about it in an interview for the Western Standard.
In Trudeau, we may well be dealing with a madman.
But there is one economic benefit that Trudeau can see in the destruction of oil and gas and that’s through creating a market for Quebec hydroelectric power as columnist Dave Staplesnoted this week. The SNC-Lavalin scandal was all about how Trudeau was apparently willing to save the construction company from any legal problems in order to save Quebec jobs and Liberal votes in the province.
But what about potential oil industry jobs inQuebec.This is worth askingbecause forthere have beenrumoursover the last decade Quebec is sitting on a huge quantity of oil, just waiting to be discovered. Why wouldn’t Trudeau want Quebec to benefit from that potential boom?
The reason is Quebecdeclared itselfthe first jurisdiction in the world to ban all oil and gas exploration.Soif the oil is there, Quebec won’t be selling it.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was right in passing the Alberta Sovereignty Act and from not running from any fight with Trudeau, who senses an opportunity to wage a great crusade to “fight climate change.”
He is dangerously energized by both ideological certainty and economic drive — and he won't allow the truth or facts to interfere with his inquisition.
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
It is not just Alberta that Prime Mistake True-dolt threatens. He absolutely threatens CANADA, itself. It is however Alberta that will be most affected by his/her/its actions (must be inclusive, doncha know).
His hero, 'der Führer und Reichskanzler' K(louse) Schwab, a very 'James Bond-ian' villain, wants a severely reduced world population, made up of those who 'own nothing and will be happy'. His band of elite billionaires, like Suckerberg and Bill-zebub Gates not only want to own and control everything, they also want the power of life and death over the 'serfs'. (You don't 'play ball', your food, accommodation, job, and ability to buy and sell disappears and you eventually die.)
'Erst Blofeld' Schwab blows enough smoke up True-dolt's nether regions, that the Prime Mistake believes the world adores, rather than abhors him. He considers himself one of the 'elite', financially, ethically, morally, artistically, and because of his vast (actually, quite scant) intellect. Squab keeps blowing smoke up the nether regions of the narcissist sociopath, controlling him/her/it, for life. True-dolt is, as the soviet commies would describe, a 'fellow traveler', a 'useful idiot'. He is too dim to see how he is being used by the fascists of the WEF and, if they are able to take over fully, True-dolt will eventually be tossed aside like last week's trash.
In a world of 100 watt (incandescent) bulbs, True-dolt is a 25 watt bulb. Unfortunately, until he, and his WEF lieberal sycophants are removed, Canaduh, and especially Alberta, is quickly circling down the toilet bowl.
"Why else would he say there was “no business case..."
He would say that for all the reasons mentioned and the reality of Canada, it's Confederation, its history. Canada cannot allow the West to prosper, not in the 1800's, not today.
Preventing growth in the West was a key reason for taking the West by force in the 1870's. Canadians (Ont/Que) understood the West and North was about to boom economically thanks to US expansion and its policy of growth. The Stars and Stripes was about to wave "from Fort Garry, from the waters of Puget sound, along the shores of Vancouver".
Canada created Confederation to benefit Canada (Ont/Que) over all others. There is no scenario where a wealthy and powerful West would allow that. That is the political reality of Canada, always has been, always will be.
Canada is not our ally when it comes to freedom, democracy or prosperity. Which is why Canada has said, is saying and will in the future say there is no business case for Western Canadian prosperity.
This article nail it
Trudeau IS a madman and a psychopath
Without question he is clearly psychotic and malevolent
We have to admit the obvious truth about what we are dealing with
It was abundantly clear that if Trudeau could have gotten away with it ( and he almost did ) he would have incarcerated all the “unvaxxed” into concentration camps and he still might
We are dealing with an evil unhinged lunatic and unbelievably this lunatic and the powers behind him appear to have corrupted all Canadian institutions especially our courts and MSM
