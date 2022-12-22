I see there’s more polling that indicates Alberta is still unsatisfied with the governing United Conservative Party (UCP) and the province’s new premier, Danielle Smith.
We shouldn’t be surprised a new poll from Abacus Data, conducted from Dec. 6 to 10, has 38% of voters supporting the Alberta NDP with just 32% backing the UCP.Fully25% of those questioned were undecided.As for personalities, the survey said 52% wanted NDP leader Rachel Notley to be premier and 48% said Smith should stay in the job.
I had an increasing disrespect for polling over the last decade, largely because the numbers are so often dead wrong.Do you honestly believe Albertans are enthusiastic about Notley after she basically asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to crush the Alberta Sovereignty Act?
Do Albertans want a premier who works for Alberta or for Ottawa?
Do they want a leader who fights for them or for Trudeau?
Despite attempts by the NDP to pretend Notley did not ask Trudeau to revoke the Sovereignty Act, she said that very thing when asked how Trudeau should respond to the legislation.
“I think if they revoke the act, that would be the right thing to do,”she saidwhen asked what Trudeau and the federal government should do.
No, she was not referring to the Alberta government — obviously. That would make absolutely no sense. Why would they revoke the act after just passing it? The NDP always assumes we're a languorouselectorate,but nobody is that dense.
If you’re old enough to remember Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, you will probably recall Alberta Premier Peter Lougheed. Yeah, there are lot of buildings named after him, but the legacy he left the province was one that refused to knuckle under to federal bullying. The elder Trudeau was trying to ram through the National Energy Program at the time which would, among other things, have pegged Alberta oil at a “made in Canada” price. That meant the province could not sell its oil to Canada at the world price. Trudeau,goodsocialist that he always was, wanted to create an artificial price that could never have sustained either the exploration or production of new petroleum supplies.
Lougheed said no, demanded that provincial rights — in the pre-Constitutional British-North America Act — be respected in law. They waged a private battle of negotiations and a public war of words and symbols that even reached the Grey Cup when both prime minister and premier attended the same game, but rooting for different teams.
The National Energy Program was an invasive and predatory federal policy that had to be revoked. Lougheed stuck to his guns and called Trudeau’s bluff.
Notley is such a badpolitician and is playing such a poor hand that she wants the federal government to intervene and usurp provincial rights. As Notley has said, the Alberta Sovereignty Act is about saving Canada, not breaking it up. If Notley lays prostrate before Trudeau, she will be effectively brewingseparatismin theprovince.
Is there another strategy at work here? Of course. These polls, and the usual attendant commentary is designed to make Smith appear “dangerous” and Notley “safe.” The mainstream media pundits are working overtime to convince you that Smith and the Alberta Sovereignty Act are destabilizing influences and what this province needsismore of the status quo as Notley continues to put Alberta on the green energy suicide march while turning Canada’s freest economy into another tax and spend enclave.
You will hear calls — perhaps even from the ranks of the UCP — that Smith needs to be less conservative, less provincial-centric, more accommodating to Ottawa and Trudeau; that she is too extreme, too conservative, too rigid. She must dismiss this idle chatter and stand tall in knowledge that she is right.
Yes, there’s still a hangover from the years of Premier Jason Kenney. He was a blistering disappointment for many, who thought he would protect essential liberties during the pandemic instead of becoming just another oppressive provincial overlord.
But the province is waking up to a new kind of UCP and new kind of premier who has the guts to fight for her province and not the approval of the World Economic Forum or the Trudeau government.
She’s capable, competent and committed to making Alberta strong again while Notley is focused on pandering to the feds and spending your money.
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
(10) comments
An article about this Abacus poll was in National Post today. The article got absolutely roasted! The support for Danielle Smith was overwhelming!
I am skeptical of any poll that does not provide data tables. The Abacus Data poll is one such poll. The Abacus Data poll asked the question of its respondents "how did you vote in the 2019 election?" This is actually an amazing litmus test for sample bias in a poll since any result that is left of ~55% for the UCP and 33% for the NDP indicates that there is a bias in the sample. Of course the Abacus data poll fails to share the results of this question and fails to provide enough detail so you can extrapolate it. That said, I was able to use their figures to estimate that if it were true to the 2019 numbers that the UCP base should support should be somewhere around 35% not 32% in the poll. Also, the poll has a massive undecided contignent that are supposedly "reluctant UCP" voters who don't like Smith. The poll is assuming that over half of them go to Notley. That said, the poll doesn't ask how these voters are leaning only who they are open to voting for. The poll then uses this as a opportunity to tell Smith to abandon her platform and become more leftist. I would be interested to see in what direction these undecideds are leaning as it can dramatically change the results of this poll.
Yes, Edmonton and Calgary are becoming more leftist. All globalist-run future smart cities are going this way. The populations are becoming increasingly domesticated and there is entrenched leftists in all institutions that can potentially contribute to fraud in these ridings. This is happening even in places like Florida where places like Miami are heavily leftist with masks everywhere. The big cities are done, there is no future there are you should leave. The future is rural communities that are as self-sufficient as possible. The good news for AB is that while the big cities are becoming leftist the rural areas are waking up and becoming much more hardcore conservative. And the fact is that Smith can foreseeably win 37 seats in rural AB. She only needs 9 or 10 of Calgary's 26 ridings to have a governable majority.
That said, for Smith to do this she needs to be loyal to her base. That means fulfilling her commitments to the unvaccinated/non mRNA injected and passing legislation that protects them against mandates. Rural AB is 20-30% unvaccinated and if Smith does not fulfill her promises to this group I know lots that will not support her or do so reluctantly. Smith cannot afford this: ridings like Morinville-St. Albert, Vegreville-Fort Saskatchewan, Slave Lake, Strathcona Sherwood Park are all rural ridings that Smith absolutely must win and that have lots of folks that didn't take the injections. Caving to the left might win her a seat or two in Calgary but it will cost her where it really counts. Also, if you can't trust Smith to keep her work to the unvaccinated it probably means that the globalists got to her and flipped her like what happened to Trump on the vaccines, in that case can you really trust her on any other issue?
I truly believe that Smith's victory in May will be determined by whether she keeps her promises to her base, all of them. Her only path to victory is to have her base be hyper-motivated to vote for her. She needs every single non-injected person, every hunter, every truck driver, every rancher voting for her on election day. The leftist turnout may be suppressed because of the unpopularity of Trudeau/Singh and so she can win this way even if majority opinion is not on her side.
Remember the full weight ( and all their billions $ ) of the satanic WEF globalist Trudeau infected MSM will be thrown against Danielle Smith 24/7 -365 non stop
This is a war of good against evil
Nothing less
Who wants a communist leader which Notley is.
The political landscape has changed since the 80s. Edmonton has become a leftist city around 20 years ago and the political demographics of Calgary is changing. I agree with this article that Danielle Smith needs to stick to her platform.
I do see some campaigning problems as we approach the election. I noticed that there is substantial NDP advertising and attack adds against Danielle Smith. One of them is a NDP ad saying Notley will grow the economy and protect the oils sector. There is an attack ad from the CUPE (Notley's husband is a CUPE communications representative). There is another one claiming that Danielle Smith is no friend of Ukrainians.
At the same time I have not seen one UCP advertisement. Why is that? The UCP party has to get on the ball with this.
These ads are very frequent on YouTube where a substantial number of young people spend their time. I have not seen 1 UCP ad on YouTube yet.
The past three years has revealed to me just how stupid the average human is - they will believe just about anything.
So yes, I think people are stupid enough to believe Notley would be better than Smith. Socialism better than conservatism. Tyranny is better than freedom.
Absolutely true
This has been the biggest shock for me and my wife as well
The Trudeau infected media can convince the average TV baby moron of anything
Great and true read. Danielle Smith will win the next election!
Alberta and her sister Saskatchewan will be the bastions of freedom and prosperity in this country. The lefts/wef vision for Canada is not a good one. Wake up every one!
Trudeau is an idiot puppet. Freeland is an evil puppet. Both controlled by the wef. Both admired by notely!
Exactly. This should be the UCPs campaign slogan.
