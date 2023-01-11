Three Amigos

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

 Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister

The “Three Amigos” Summit in Mexico City this week has been a dismal exercise in farcical delusion.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador met to discuss “North American Excellence,” which can only provoke a hearty gale of laughter.

It’s more like the Three Banditos Summit as all of these “leaders”  head governments that are fleecing their populations.  

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

(4) comments

G K
G K

North America could be an economic powerhouse and those two green-tainted idiots are just pi$$ing it away...

Report Add Reply
mcumming
mcumming

We have a very intelligent Premier who is smarter than our stupid PM and light years ahead of Biden who has trouble remembering his own name and a Mexican who is new to his job. Danielle Smith I think can handle herself well and I have high hopes for Alberta in dealing with these problems.

Report Add Reply
Maloneisright
Maloneisright

Comedy at it's best PM Narcissist speaking in french to a group of English and Spanish speaking people. Not much wonder Old Joe was having issues sorting out the gobbledegook coming out of Al Jolsons mouth.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Sad state of affairs when Obrador is by far the smartest of the three “Amigos”, I’m more inclined to call the meeting the Three Stooges, with Obrador being Moe.

Report Add Reply

