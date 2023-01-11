The “Three Amigos” Summit in Mexico City this week has been a dismal exercise in farcical delusion.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador met to discuss “North American Excellence,” which can only provoke a hearty gale of laughter.
It’s more like the Three Banditos Summit as all of these “leaders” headgovernments that are fleecing their populations.
Mexico isin the midst ofa civil war with the drug cartels that are as well-armed as the military; the United States has no southern border with Mexico and tens of thousands of illegal immigrants continue to cross it every week. Canada is in the hands of a boy PM who found “no business case” for selling liquid natural gas to Germany and yet has doubled thenationaldebt in just seven years. He spends his spare time watching science fiction movies and reading Stephen King novels.
This conference had enough bizarre moments to satisfy a psychiatric convention. Maybe it’s the length of his name that contributes to his wordiness, but Mexico’s Obrador cannot seem to answer a question is less than 10 minutes. He spent a half-hour answering one query on Tuesday, as Trudeau and Biden gave up even trying to look attentive.
Biden was extolling free trade and cooperation in Mexico while pushing a “buy American” policy in Washington. The hypocrisy is both unbelievable and galling.
Obrador was barely speaking to amigo Biden, and Trudeau just seemed to be there for the trip and to give away almost another half-billion dollars ona missile systemfor Ukraine.
That should keep the war going until the summer, which isgreatnews for the people selling armaments, but bad news for those seeking an end to the conflict. But it’s just another example of North American excellence at work.
And get a load of thesound bytesfrom this get-together.Here’s Joe Bidenat his best, trying to remember something Trudeausaid, “That's something that we can do — I think your phrase was, 'When we work together, we can achieve great things,"' Biden remembered. "What we should be doing, and we are doing, is demonstrating the unlimited economic potential that we have in North America."
U.S. national security flak Jake Sullivan — the guy who couldn’t get his facts straight during the American exit from Afghanistan — was urging Canada to contribute more to assisting Haiti, a truly failed state.
Biden agreed, saying, "We're going to discuss how we can try to help stabilize Haiti, how we can deal with migration and at the same time bolster our national security.”
Maybe Biden can deal with his own migration issues first and at least acknowledge he has an open southern border?
Trudeau wasn’t biting about helping out in Haiti, but he did come up with this wonderful word salad:"We have a tremendous amount to contribute to the world in goods and services, but also in technologies and solutions that the world really needs," Trudeau said.
"Our capacity to work together has brought us to date some extraordinary success, but at a time of disruption around the world with very real challenges, we can and must be doing even more."
There he goes again with those challenges, everything in this world is a challenge to Trudeau.
We are a long way from “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.”
Can’t wait to hear what Trudeau has to say after he meets with Obrador on Wednesday.
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
(4) comments
North America could be an economic powerhouse and those two green-tainted idiots are just pi$$ing it away...
We have a very intelligent Premier who is smarter than our stupid PM and light years ahead of Biden who has trouble remembering his own name and a Mexican who is new to his job. Danielle Smith I think can handle herself well and I have high hopes for Alberta in dealing with these problems.
Comedy at it's best PM Narcissist speaking in french to a group of English and Spanish speaking people. Not much wonder Old Joe was having issues sorting out the gobbledegook coming out of Al Jolsons mouth.
Sad state of affairs when Obrador is by far the smartest of the three “Amigos”, I’m more inclined to call the meeting the Three Stooges, with Obrador being Moe.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.