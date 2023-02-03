Prime Minister Trudeau at a media availability in September 2020, held to boost the COVID alert app. On hand were then-Public Procurement Minister Anita Anand, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and her deputy, Dr. Howard Njoo. All were similarly pictured holding the sign, mask-like, over their lips.
It’s nice to see Member of Parliament Michelle Rempel-Garner doing some good work again. Her order paper question that forced the Trudeau government to reveal that its Club COVID hotel quarantine program cost the taxpayer over $450,000 per person is truly staggering.
You knew the government was never very adept at making a dollar, demonstrating fiscal management, or even displaying basic competence. However, this price tag should be inducing crowds to surround Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s gated enclave and demand some answers.
This is scandalous.
Rempel explained, “In fiscal year 2022, long after the rest of the world had ended quarantine hotel restrictions and after the government lifted travel restrictions, at one Calgary area hotel, the federal Liberal government spent $6,790,717.46 on lodging expenses for….…..wait for it….15 people.”
“That works out to $452,714.50 spent per person on a quarantine hotel — after they ended most travel restrictions.”
I think it was back in 1789 when French Queen Marie Antoinette helped spark a revolution by telling her staffers “let them eat cake” in response to complaints from the starving masses for bread. Well, the Trudeau government was serving a lot of cake at the Calgary Airport hotel. In fact my friend Freedom Convoy lawyer Eva Chipiuk, offered her snapshots from the Calgary Hyatt of what the quarantined did receive while during their three day stay. Looks scrumptious doesn’t it? She adds, “They didn’t even give us plates! We had to ask for them.”
And as far as a “quarantine” goes, Rempel also noted that she thought something smelled aboutthisgovernment gimmick, “particularly after there were allegations of sexual assault at some of the facilities, no scientific evidence offered by the government to show the program halted the spread of COVID better than home quarantine, and after the government's own expert panel recommended lifting travel restrictions in May 2021.”
So where did all the money go? How is it possible to spend that much money per person even if you are part of a government that has doubled the national debt in just seven years?We need answers and we need them now because this could happen again if Trudeau goes through with his persistent threat to resume lockdowns if Canadians haven’t knuckled under to his COVID-19 vaccine demands in sufficient numbers.
But there is a further lesson here. This illustrates exactly how governments like that run by Trudeau have followed the dictates of World Economic Forum founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab when he told them the proper way to manage a health crisis.
“The pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine and reset our world,” Schwab has infamously said.
Well, as I’ve said before, that window of opportunity was once thought to be narrow but every time you hear about a new strain of COVID-19 — with increasingly sinister names — on the horizon, know that the window hasn’t closed yet.
As we await the arrival of the Emergencies Act Inquiry report and wonderif and whenTrudeau is going to receive his secret advance copy, it is worth noting just what the Freedom Convoy achieved — besides causing Trudeau to run out of town and come back with authoritarian legislation in his hands. Have you noticed that we’re still allowed to shop and go into restaurants without wearing masks? The feds have even stopped demanding that we get vaccinated for the rest of our lives.
That has a lot to do with the courage of the Freedom Convoy. When they said enough is enough, Trudeau and many provincial governments — including the faux Conservative Ontario government of Premier Doug Ford — might have pushed back with police state tactics but they may have learned a lesson: Canadians are fed up with being pushed around by government and having their freedom taken away.
With the revelations of these hotel expenses, Canadians also need to be fed up with their taxes taken away and spent ruinously.
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
The big question is who got the money from club covid? You can be sure it wasn't anyone from outside the WEF.
Questions to ask federalists friends, those who want their province to remain in Canada: When is enough going to be enough? Is there no limit to the abuse federalists will have us endue?
The measure of the actions of the Cdn Govts at all levels during the "PlanDemic" is the number of Dead Canooks in 2020/2021.
Canada had 29.2 Covid Deaths per Million . . . . Sweden at only 6.7 . . .
What did Sweden do to save so many lives . . . . NOTHING!
The kids went to school, no businesses closed, no insane lockdowns . . . but unlike Canada the Swedes DID look after the Seniors and those with Health Issues.
I will never forget the Convoy. I will tell my grandkids about them, when I actually have grandkids. When the conservatives re-take the government I hope they build a statue as an ode to Freedom, and the strength of those Freedom Convoy people.
Never forget that they detained Canadians against their will inside hotels for weeks on end, without access to fresh air, all to stop a virus with a 99.98% survival rate. And now that these actions have directly exacerbated mental illness in the population, they offer MAID as a solution to the mentally ill. Funny.
I’ll ask again
How could anyone possibly have any respect for any law or institution in Canada with this utterly corrupt, pathologically lying and malevolent psychotic child imbecile as our PM?
