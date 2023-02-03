Trudeau and sign

Prime Minister Trudeau at a media availability in September 2020, held to boost the COVID alert app. On hand were then-Public Procurement Minister Anita Anand, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and her deputy, Dr. Howard Njoo. All were similarly pictured holding the sign, mask-like, over their lips.

 Adam Scotti Office of the Prime MInister

It’s nice to see Member of Parliament Michelle Rempel-Garner doing some good work again. Her order paper question that forced the Trudeau government to reveal that its Club COVID hotel quarantine program cost the taxpayer over $450,000 per person is truly staggering. 

You knew the government was never very adept at making a dollar, demonstrating fiscal management, or even displaying basic competence. However, this price tag should be inducing crowds to surround Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s gated enclave and demand some answers. 

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

retiredpop
retiredpop

The big question is who got the money from club covid? You can be sure it wasn't anyone from outside the WEF.

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

Questions to ask federalists friends, those who want their province to remain in Canada: When is enough going to be enough? Is there no limit to the abuse federalists will have us endue?

Left Coast
Left Coast

The measure of the actions of the Cdn Govts at all levels during the "PlanDemic" is the number of Dead Canooks in 2020/2021.

Canada had 29.2 Covid Deaths per Million . . . . Sweden at only 6.7 . . .

What did Sweden do to save so many lives . . . . NOTHING!

The kids went to school, no businesses closed, no insane lockdowns . . . but unlike Canada the Swedes DID look after the Seniors and those with Health Issues.

PersonOne
PersonOne

I will never forget the Convoy. I will tell my grandkids about them, when I actually have grandkids. When the conservatives re-take the government I hope they build a statue as an ode to Freedom, and the strength of those Freedom Convoy people.

LibertyOrDeath
LibertyOrDeath

Never forget that they detained Canadians against their will inside hotels for weeks on end, without access to fresh air, all to stop a virus with a 99.98% survival rate. And now that these actions have directly exacerbated mental illness in the population, they offer MAID as a solution to the mentally ill. Funny.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

I’ll ask again

How could anyone possibly have any respect for any law or institution in Canada with this utterly corrupt, pathologically lying and malevolent psychotic child imbecile as our PM?

