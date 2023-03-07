OK, who was the tool who decided our men and women in uniform needed something called an “anti-racism toolkit?”
Was it on direct order from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or did it come from the social planners within the Department of National Defence (DND) on the assumption this would make Trudeau happy?
I can’t believe I haven’t noticed this until now. I saw it in a tweet from a friend this morning. The story has been barely reported in any media and not at all in the mainstream media.
Seems DND decided there was an abundance of racism in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and immediate racial education was required. And this is incredible, coming from a Liberal government that's headed by a man who performed blackface so many times he lost count, but who hasn’t hesitated in smearing at will any of his political opponents as a racist. Yes, that would be our Justin.
You see, the military has always been the first place the government goes when it wants to do any social experimentation. Canadian governments view the military as a great laboratory for testing the latest fads because people in uniform can’t squawk about it. They must just submit and pretend to be enjoying it.
I was a public affairs officer in the CAF. In those days we were forced to defend racial and gender quotas in the military that simply made no sense. There weren’t enough women in the infantry so we had to push for 30% female participation. How about 15 percent of the Navy being indigenous?
Make it 50% if there are that many First Nations people willing to go to sea. But don't use reverse discrimination to achieve artificial recruitment "targets."
But the military exists to be a combat capable organization that can defend Canada and uphold all of its collective security commitments.
The United States military under President Joe Biden is also in the midst of spate of navel gazing where soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines are forced to endure lectures on Critical Race Theory and “white privilege.” Instead of preparing for war, the U.S. military is assiduously looking for white supremacists under every bed.
It’s happening here in Canada too.
According to the anti-racism toolkit: “... people who are racist do not believe in equality of all persons or believe in equality, but not equity (for example, do not support reconciliation efforts.”) Furthermore, “people who are racist deny the existence of unconscious bias and refuse to engage in self-reflection and education to address their own biases and racist beliefs.”
So I’m racist if I don’t pretend I’m racist? Is any of this making any sense?
God help our military.
For the really dedicated, there’s an “anti-racism lexicon” that explains what all the woke words mean. You know, like Critical Race Theory (CRT) and “white fragility.”
Oh yes, and the notion of being colour-blind is out, even though that concept was the foundation of what true racial reformers like Martin Luther King, Jr. preached when words had any meaning for politicians and bureaucrats.
“Colour-blindness or colour evasion is the insistence that one does not notice or see skin colour or race that can foster the systematic denial of racial subordination and the psychological repression of an individual’s recognition of that subordination, thereby allowing such subordination to continue,” the toolkit tells us.
As far as the overtly racist CRT is concerned, military members are told “the core idea is race is a social construct, and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and structures and perpetuates racial inequities.”
I could go on but you might think I was kidding or merely insisting upon editorial overkill. We live in a society that seethes with inexplicable anger for being successful, free and prosperous and insists upon sacrificing it all on the altar of racial guilt.
The irony of course is that this whole anti-racism toolkit is racist. It demands that people define everything in terms of race in a way that racist states from Nazi Germany, to the once-segregated southern United States practiced.
This toolkit belongs in the dustbin of history.
Racism is a fading memrory of the past, crazy how the globalist woke government is trying to revive it
