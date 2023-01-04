Trudeau with admirers

Prime Minister Trudeau greets admirers while making an announcement about affordable housing in St. Andrews, NB. Sept. 13, 2022.

 Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister

As we begin 2023, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to insist his sagacity and presence is required to sort out the problems of the world and the "challenges" at home, as Trudeau is apt to describe domestic catastrophes. 

He knows Canadians need his ebullient, fun-loving style of “governing,” can’t get enough of his insouciant disregard for briefing notes and adore his hectoring lectures on how Canadians can’t measure up to his commitment to diversity. 

Senior Columnist (Parliament Hill)

David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.

(3) comments

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Test

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

My feeling is there will be no federal election until after the Alberta election, the Liberals will do nothing to disturb the chances of Notley winning in Alberta. The Federal liberals will wait until after the Alberta election, in hopes the NDP knock off the UCP in Alberta, then, even if Poilievre secures a minority, the Liberals can then form another coalition with the Bloc and the NDP, go to the Governor General(who is another liberal bootlicker) and ask to form another government. This is why here in Alberta I will not flirt with any separation party in this election, it is way to critical of a time in our history, if Notley is elected, we, as a province are finished.

mcumming
mcumming

What a stupid ignorant peckerhead the eastern elites vote in every election as our PM.

