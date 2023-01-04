As we begin 2023, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to insist his sagacity and presence is required to sort out the problems of the world and the "challenges" at home, as Trudeau is apt to describe domestic catastrophes.
He knows Canadians need his ebullient, fun-loving style of “governing,” can’t get enough of his insouciant disregard for briefing notes and adore his hectoring lectures on how Canadians can’t measure up to his commitment to diversity.
Never mind how fortunate Canadians are to have an actor and entertainer at the helm of their ship of state, a gifted blackface singer who can also grab a mic at any piano bar and launch into the greatest hits of the 1970s.What about the ominous signs Canadians are growing tired of Trudeau’s antics and weary of hisdisinterestedstyle of governing?
And Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre is appealing to a lot of voters who have just had enough.
Anew Nanos pollindicates only 45 percent of Canadians want Trudeau to run in the next election, expected by some to come as early as this spring.
Well, like Scarlet O’Hara, the heroine of 'Gone with the Wind,' Trudeau won’t think about that today; he’ll think about that tomorrow.
SoTrudeau continues to sprinkle his imagined mastery of foreign policy around the globe.
On Tuesday, Trudeau had a long talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that added up to exactly nothing.
“As the new year begins, the Prime Minister also expressed his hope that 2023 will bring a just and sustainable peace to the people of Ukraine,” thePrime Minister’s Office websiteassures us.“The two leaders also discussed the latest developments on the ground in Ukraine and condemned Russia’s ongoing attacks. The Prime Minister reiterated Canada’s commitment to providing humanitarian, military, financial, and other assistance to the government and people of Ukraine for as long as is necessary, to safeguard their free, democratic, and secure future.”
Wellthat’s nice. And Trudeau is again assuring Zelensky, who travels the world like most of the lazy masses these days, dressed in track pants or combat fatigues and looking like he’s in a rush to do his daily workout. Canada continues to pour billions into Ukraine and Trudeau has shown no inclination to assure us that all, most or any of this money isactually goingtooutfitthe Ukrainians fighting the Russians and not the Ukrainian oligarchsoutfittingtheir Swiss bank accountsand lavish properties.
But Trudeau will have to return to his own debt-ridden country and try to explain why Canadians should want him to stay as their prime minister.
Why would Trudeau want to call a snap election in April? How would he justify going to the electorate again after just 18 months in power?
His popularity is low, but not as low as it is surely to go if he continues in the job throughout 2023. And never mind if this is a prudent decision for Canada — remember this is about the right decision for Trudeau.
There is a brief break in the price of gas right now and inflation has stalled — it's not by any means normal or healthy, but it’s not expanding like it could be.
Trudeau believes the NDP vote has collapsed. He believes his share-and-share-alike deal with federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh resulted in the NDP sharing a lot more than they received. The results of the recent Mississaugabyelection — that was essentially a two-party race with the NDP barely attracting five percent of the vote — isgreat news for the Liberal Party that can now argue it is the political solution for socialists as well. Andof courseit is.
The problem is many NDP voters are going to be voting for the Conservative Party of Canada or even the Peoples Party of Canada because they don’t think they inhabit the same universe as the NDP, the Liberal Party of Justin Trudeau — all of whom are obsessed with promoting censorship, eliminating something called misinformation, forcing pie-in-the-sky green energy proposals down our throats and destroying Canadian agriculture by eliminating fertilizer.
You ask how Trudeau could justify such an early election? That’s as easy as throwing a football. He needs a new mandate because he needs a new mandate. He must run now because he might lose otherwise and that would be tragic for Canada, he believes.
In truth, Trudeau thenarcissisticactor cannot stand rejection and he is prepared for a thousand curtain calls from his adoring fans.
He really believes he has only yet begun andthe hisaudienceain'tseennothingyet.
David Krayden is the Senior Parliament Hill Columnist for the Western Standard based in the Ottawa Bureau. He has been a reporter and columnist for the Ottawa Sun, several major US publications, and the original Western Standard.
(3) comments
Test
My feeling is there will be no federal election until after the Alberta election, the Liberals will do nothing to disturb the chances of Notley winning in Alberta. The Federal liberals will wait until after the Alberta election, in hopes the NDP knock off the UCP in Alberta, then, even if Poilievre secures a minority, the Liberals can then form another coalition with the Bloc and the NDP, go to the Governor General(who is another liberal bootlicker) and ask to form another government. This is why here in Alberta I will not flirt with any separation party in this election, it is way to critical of a time in our history, if Notley is elected, we, as a province are finished.
What a stupid ignorant peckerhead the eastern elites vote in every election as our PM.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.