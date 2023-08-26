Relativism implies there is no absolute truth. Instead, there are many truths that an individual or culture may choose to embrace. In relativism, “what’s true” is replaced by “what’s true for me/my culture.”
While moral relativism is still generally rejected by most people, no one could reasonably argue a mass murderer and one who cares for the homeless are morally equivalent, cultural relativism, in contrast, finds far more supporters.
Believing that truth, excellence and greatness only exist relative to an individual culture fosters tolerance, a widely-spread notion that we ought to tolerate behaviours and beliefs in cultures different from our own.
Tolerance has been raised into one of several 'universal values necessary for democracy.' Tolerance is no longer simply accepted, it is expected and even enforced. Being intolerant is considered intolerable.
Neither cultural relativism nor the current understanding of tolerance, however, can withstand thorough scrutiny.
To be able to make intercultural judgments (just as interpersonal judgments) is essential for human progress. In agreeing to condemn slavery in 19th century America and child labour in present-day Africa we, even if subconsciously, turn to an external objective standard, free from bias and cultural prejudice. This standard is absolute truth, the very thing relativists deny exists.
Francis J. Beckwith and Gregory Koukl presented a convincing argument that despite its seemingly virtuous and intellectually attractive flair, true tolerance is impossible to attain. The word’s actual definition: “the ability or willingness to tolerate [to allow the existence, occurrence, or practice of, without interference] opinions or behaviour that one dislikes or disagrees with” means tolerance only applies to situations of disagreement. Disagreement is an essential component of tolerance.
This understanding has been removed from the current conversation. Nowadays, disagreement is itself seen as intolerant. Tolerance has been warped into entailing acceptance and even celebration.
But in order to exercise tolerance, one has to first think another is wrong. It is a Catch-22.
In another definition, tolerance is used interchangeably with respect. But here again comes a misconception when tolerance/respect is believed to apply equally to all behaviours, ideas and people.
It is clear, however, that treating another courteously is different from respecting and accepting all their thoughts, attitudes and behaviours. Some could be immoral, dangerous or plain silly and thus should never be accepted.
It has become common, however, for politicians, academics and educators alike to accuse others of intolerance due to mere disagreement. In that case, no idea can ever be confronted, regardless of how graciously. Any difference in views becomes equated to intolerance or even hatred.
Just as tolerance arose from cultural relativism, political correctness, a rival of any intellectual discourse, and its more radical descendent wokism, can be traced to the same root.
Political correctness is defined as “conformity to prevailing liberal or radical opinion, in particular by carefully avoiding forms of expression or action that are perceived to…marginalize…people who are socially disadvantaged.”
To avoid expressing disagreement is essentially the same as being tolerant. Thus, PC is akin to today’s version of tolerance, yet not of any opinion or behaviour, but only of the designated view.
Many young people believe that to be politically correct means to be sensitive to others and to call out acts of racism and discrimination, the stance central to wokism as well.
It appears noble and good to 'cancel' those who are seen as racists and to even engage in demolition of colonial buildings and 'white heritage.'
Gen-Zs seem to have embraced such a philosophy more than other generations, arguably being the most politically correct and the most woke generation.
Indeed, when it comes to sexuality and equality, Gen-Zs have been identified as highly progressive. Yet, paradoxically, they are also found to be less liberal than previous generations, thus being dubbed YIPs, 'young illiberal progressives, having very little tolerance for people with beliefs that they disagree with.
This paradox of the progression from relativism (rejection of all standards of truth, including moral) to wokism (an aggressive force of imposed “moralistic” judgment) is thus not a paradox after all when we realize where it all began: the denial of objective truth.
If truth and objective standards such as excellence are rejected, we are only left with individual/group opinion, which leads to culture-based prejudice and intergroup conflict.
Some may try to avoid such conflict and consistent with the spirit of tolerance, accept and prioritize everything. But when we try to prioritize everything, we end up prioritizing nothing. We lose both the direction of progress forward as well as clear-headed evaluation of the past.
When objective truth is denied, its place does not remain empty. It is swiftly occupied by opinions and beliefs of the self, either formed by individuals or enforced through societal indoctrination.
People who do not love truth will find themselves confused, easily manipulated and ultimately deceived. The tree is always known by its fruit.
The original, full-length version of this article was recently published in C2C Journal.
(1) comment
Excellent article!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.