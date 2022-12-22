Re: Smith announces Inflation Relief Act and suspends fuel tax in Alberta
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced her Inflation Relief Act, which will dole out $600 over six months to families earning less than $180,000 for each child under the age of 18. Premier Smith will also index income supports to inflation, provide an additional $200 in consumer electricity bill rebates through the winter months and suspend the entire provincial fuel tax for at least the next six months.
Alberta joins the other Conservative-run provinces of Saskatchewan, Quebec and Manitoba, which are also all giving out free money. Not that I object per se, but isn’t it Conservatives, such as Pierre Poilievre, who say people should get a “hand-up, not a hand-out” and that “printing money causes inflation”?
I guess rising inflation as a result of “printing money” is perfectly fine when it is hypocritical and sanctimonious Conservatives doing it.
And, speaking of inflation, why aren't all the Conservative Party of Canada members and Pierre Poilievre himself cheering that gas prices are falling? Given that Canadian Conservatives routinely blame Justin Trudeau for their rise, why aren't they praising him for their fall? It's almost as if they know that he has nothing to do with either!
(3) comments
How is cutting fuel tax causing printing money[huh]
The price of crude is falling because Central Banks have raised the interest rate and this has caused demand destruction. Everything has gotten more expensive because the cost of servicing debt has increased. This causes economic activity to decrease thus less fuel is required to move goods and people. The flip side of this equation is that to go from near zero percent interest rates for 13 years to 4.5 percent something in the economy will surely break. It won't happen right away. It takes a year to eighteen months for the interest rates to work its way through the economy. The pain has yet to even start. This will most likely happen next year sometime later in the year and it's going to be nasty. The point is we have allot of bitter medicine yet to swallow before all this is over. This is the consequences of a virus hoax as a pretext to pump a half a trillion dollars into the economy. Trudeau made the choice to enforce these insane policies and quite frankly the CPC went along with it. They are all guilty. All four parties are staffed with complete idiots at best and treasonous traitors at worst.
Governments caused inflation not the people.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.