Re: Trudeau says he didn't force anyone to get vaccinated
This week the Liberal government conjoined a new craze which is one more boondoggle germane to the admission where Justin Trudeau quibbles he didn't force anyone to take the COVID-19 jab.
A Twitter clip reveals Mr. Trudeau's "incentivized" technique to get the vaccine while not compelling Canadians to do so is perplexing. The connotation is not well-defined and remains extremely vague. Varying groups of citizens were coerced into being vaccinated and were mandated to do so. Transportation sector workers became so incensed with the decree that the inception of the "Freedom Convoy" was created,
On October 5, 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, announced new details of the government's intention to coerce COVID-19 vaccinations across the federal public service and federally regulated transportation sectors.
Under the policy, federal public servants in the core public administration, including members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, were required to validate their vaccination status by October 29, 2021. Those reluctant to disclose their vaccination status or to be fully vaccinated were placed on leave without pay as early as November 15, 2021. Travellers on planes, trains and ships also were required to adhere to government policies including the wearing of masks. As there were very few exceptions to repudiate the vaccination, unvaccinated people were unable to travel.
These decrees were pretty much cut and dried as an order/ultimatum which included being coerced into obligatory vaccinations. Perhaps the prime minister experiences "incentives" differently.
Ronald Yaschuk
Quispamsis NB
