Our prime minister is over in Asia talking to those nations about conversations, cooperation, collaboration, climate change, Canadian values, etc.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Sadly the advent of the plastic bag and electric hand dryers, then now almost non existent newspapers, really killed our pulp mills. Our government is doing everything in their power to not use our own resources, except to export whole trees to China... Soon we will be importing everything we use.

If you have a few hours to kill, go to Canadian Tire and try to find items made in Canada. A lot of these great paying mill and factory jobs are leaving Canada to places without unions, minimum wage, or safety standards. We have priced ourselves out of the market. Eastern Canada quite happily imports oil every single day from countries with absolutely appalling environmental and human rights standards. I seriously wonder how much Irving Oil stocks, all our politicians own? That would be a very interesting news investigation.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Very interesting information. DOMTAR was a huge player at one time in Canada. Wonder why they are shutting down. It would seem better to sell if they don't want to do business here any longer..

