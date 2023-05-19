It's been quite fascinating to see how the big corporate "journalists" and left-wing pundits (but I repeat myself) are comparing this ethics breach by Danielle Smith to Justin Trudeau's SNC Lavelin ethics scandal.
Are they really so intentionally obtuse as to see no difference?
First, Trudeau's breach of ethics was on behalf of a large Quebec corporation which illegally gave $110,000 to Liberals; Smith was found in breach while standing up for a kooky pastor who led a competing party (literally no personal benefit to her).
Second, the big corporation Trudeau was standing up for was guilty of bribing government officials in poor African countries; the individual Smith was standing up for was charged for mere words said at an entirely peaceful protest (over Covid mandates which have been abundantly proven to be unjustified overreaches of nanny-state governments; this is easily proven by examining areas of the world which had the least restrictions such as Sweden and Florida yet fared similarly to comparable regions with far stricter mandates).
Trudeau also repeatedly pressured his attorney general and when stymied by her, fired and replaced her with someone who would cave to his will. Smith had a phone call with her justice minister in which he told her nothing could be done and it was left at that. No coercion or firing.
Finally, Trudeau has a history of repeatedly breaking ethics laws with mere slaps on the wrist for consequences; Smith just this once.
Furthermore in this report Danielle Smith was actually cleared of talking directly to the prosecutors as the CBC and NDP repeatedly claimed despite providing no email evidence and the independent Crown Prosecution Office explicitly stating otherwise. When can we expect apologies from the CBC and NDP?
No, because anyone who can point to a specific percentage of each and every single paycheque that comes from the federal government isn't a journalist, they are propagandists. They are literally paid to say what Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh want them to think and repeat. They traded their profession for 30 pieces of silver. Eventually they will come to the same end.
