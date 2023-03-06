Lawyer in Lakeland wants to stop two drag shows
Re: Lakeland lawyer raises concerns with Cold Lake about drag show promotion to youth

Woodrow George
I follow Arthur here and on Twitter. This guy is a 'real' reporter. There's not another journalist in Canada doing what he's doing.

I first came to Edmonton in the early nineties ; working shutdowns/maintenance turnarounds at Edmonton oil refineries and the power plants to the west of the city for a few weeks a couple of times a year..

trying to save a buck, I sometimes stayed in cheap, seedy downtown hotels (The Cecil on Jasper and The Grand next to the now-gone Greyhound bus station). Known as 'Shutdown Hotels/Motels' to us itinerant tradesmen/tradeswomen who travelled all over Canada chasing work. They're gone now. I stayed out of the downtown hotel bars and stayed off the streets at night. Although there were rough areas, Edmonton was generally safe to walk around and to use the LRT.

I haven't been to Edmonton in years. Thanks to Arthur's reporting, I'm shocked to see what downtown Edmonton has become. And it seems that Mayor Sochi and his woke, progressive city council have tied the hands of the EPS (Edmonton Police Service).

The city is no longer safe. The homeless, addicted and mentally ill aren't going away. They need help. But it seems that '15-Minute Cities' and bicycle lanes have priority over safe streets/safe transportation and the most powerless/helpless in our society.

Without Arthur's reporting, we wouldn't be aware of these problems. And make no mistake: what he's doing is dangerous as well.

Great letter.

