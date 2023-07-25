The residential school at Port Alberni overlooked the Somass River and made a pleasant enough prospect. Yet for more than 20 years, it was the lair of a vicious sexual predator. Judicial evidence for murder at residential schools may be in short supply; evidence for the vilest allegations of sexual abuse is readily available.
Re: HANNAFORD — No evidence for deaths perhaps, but enough for abuse
The whole purpose of residential schools for indigenous people was to eliminate their culture. Cultural genocide as it were, was the objective.
Children were taken from their homes and put in an environment where they had to wear our clothes and could be severely punished for speaking in their native tongue.
There was documented sexual abuse as well as physical abuse like beatings for non-compliance. Were they outright killed? Probably not. Were they indirectly killed and otherwise harmed? Yes.
Many articles omit the obvious: death due to white man's diseases to which they had no immunity. Tuberculosis was a good example of this. Did a lot die? Yes and disproportionately to children in the "white" population.
Could a more humane educational system been put in place? Certainly, if education was the goal. It could have been done respecting their culture and keeping the children close to family.
But education was never the goal; indoctrination and destroying their culture was the goal, to the point of beating it out of them.
Many died who would not have otherwise, many more emotionally scarred. Arguing that we did not "directly" kill so many when we indirectly killed a lot is just an attempt at denial, as if how you killed them or harmed them makes a difference.
It doesn't. We should be honest about that. Children should never be treated this way.
You make some good points. Too bad they are overshadowed by the mass-graves hoax.
Both sides of the issue must be truthful.
Barry McIntyre himself is bent on his own "ideology" that being everything from the "whiteman" is evil - period, case closed.
