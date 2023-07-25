IRS at Port Alberni

The residential school at Port Alberni overlooked the Somass River and made a pleasant enough prospect. Yet for more than 20 years, it was the lair of a vicious sexual predator. Judicial evidence for murder at residential schools may be in short supply; evidence for the vilest allegations of sexual abuse is readily available.

 Jean Telfer

Re: HANNAFORD — No evidence for deaths perhaps, but enough for abuse

The whole purpose of residential schools for indigenous people was to eliminate their culture. Cultural genocide as it were, was the objective.

(2) comments

guest800
guest800

You make some good points. Too bad they are overshadowed by the mass-graves hoax.

Both sides of the issue must be truthful.

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Barry McIntyre himself is bent on his own "ideology" that being everything from the "whiteman" is evil - period, case closed.

