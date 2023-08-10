Wind farm

Windmills in southern Alberta.

Re: Pipeline, hostage exchange, windmills for oil

Cory Morgan, your comments about renewable energy are great. It is a great contrast to Barnhard's article on renewables and his crushing of the oilsands etc.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

Its been a hoax and scam from the days it was called "global warming". But you cant read a news article today, or listen to a news radio station without reading or hearing something about "climate change" and how it will be catastrophic for all of us. Without a shred of credible "evidence" behind it.

klcarterdp
klcarterdp

Totally agree. There is a solar farm going in near us, and it is complete destruction of what was good farm land. Worse when it is built the land under the solar becomes a complete waste land. Can't use it for anything with huge ecological impact. These wind and solar farms also need to be subjected to similar regulations as the O&G where when they are decommissioned at the end of their life the entire area must be cleaned up and properly remediated and reclaimed. Right now the wind/solar guys can walk away and leave a mess.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Charles I agree, I travel up and down highway 41 in eastern Alberta, t was a beautiful drive, through some pristine land, prairies at its finest, now it is nothing short of a disaster, monstrous wind Turbines everywhere, same with a trip up highway 36 from Brooks going north, wind turbines as far as the eye can see, many not turning. These things are as ugly as they are huge, and produce such a tiny amount of electricity as it could be considered a rounding error. This is yet another scam perpetrated upon us, as we will pay ever rapidly

Increasing utility bills, while the people creating these monstrous eyesores are getting filthy rich.

DennisD
DennisD

Well said FreeAB, Albertans need to get off the couch and take a look at what’s happening to our province and stop listening to the MSM. Between Government Corruption and Population Ignorance, we are headed down a dark path.

Left Coast
Left Coast

96% of ‘Climate Change’ Data Has Been Faked, Study Finds

The vast majority of “climate change” data that are cited in the corporate media’s fearmongering reports have actually been faked.

Veteran meteorologist Anthony Watts of the Heartland Institute recently concluded a massive study on the weather and the climate in general.

Watts had traveled around the country inspecting meteorological equipment and studying historical weather data from around the globe.

https://newsaddicts.com/96-climate-change-data-faked-study-finds/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter

"Solar panels cannot be recycled, nor can they be sent to landfill. Due to cadmium, lead, arsenic etc used in construction they are classed as hazardous waste. The compounds can leach into ground water & consequently have to be treated in a similar way to nuclear waste."

PersonOne
PersonOne

I wonder how many of these farms our now in Alberta? I see the ones that are relatively local to me, but I dont see the overall impact. The aerial view of the Vulcan solar farm was a true eye opener. More of this needs to be shown. I dont think people understand the vast amount of land being taken over.

