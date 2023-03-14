Three Conservative MPs

Colin Carrie, Leslyn Lewis, Christine Anderson, and Dean Allison

Re: Conservative leader Poilievre denounces Christine Anderson after three MPs meet with her

It is beyond disgusting that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has refused to expel his three MPs who had a leisurely lunch with far-right German politician Christine Anderson, especially given that two of them have so far refused to publicly apologize for doing so. Poilievre not dropping these three CPC MPs is cause to question the sincerity of his referring to Anderson’s views as “vile.”

(8) comments

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

I don't see why meeting with someone should mean you agree with them. This whole guilt by association thing is beyond ridiculous. I'm sure Pierre's met with a guy who wore blackface multiple times, who admires dictatorships, and who discriminates against powerful women who try to uphold the law. Doesn't mean he agrees with him.

rmannia
rmannia

Google translate so you'll have to forgive some of the grammatical errors:

"There is not a single Muslim country in the world where women not be oppressed by the so-called religion of peace. If you look at the situation of women in Afghanistan–...Could you please ensure that I can finish my speech? Thank you very much. If you understand the situation of women in Afghanistan really want to improve, call the devil by his name and stop using apologetic terms, for the true nature of these most horrible, to conceal misogynistic ideology worldwide. But not only that you don't, so now you want the practiced gender apartheid of Muslim countries establish here in Europe, what you bullyingly refer to as “tolerance, respect and diversity”. Concerned about women in Afghanistan? Honestly, who are you trying to take for a fool? Thanks very much."

Not a single lie detected.

rmannia
rmannia

The original is in English. Whoops.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6mm4f_WuiTA

will1
will1

It is called free speech. Cancelling people is antithetical to that concept. Islam, like any other faith, is a complex topic. Some Islamic countries such as Iran openly persecute women and Christians. In Canada, claims of Islamophobia and/or racism, are used by the woke left to cancel opposition from people who just want to be left alone to live as free Canadians.

G K
G K

Relax Francis.

NorthernTrumper
NorthernTrumper

Albertan's need to focus on Alberta separation, distinct society status or any other legal avenue which allows Alberta's self governance to be more affective.

PC Party of Canada is no saviour to Canada and least of all Alberta.

JPB
JPB

If Anderson had said even half of what is alleged, she would have been charged under an existing German law that jails people for any pro-Germany 1930s statements or support. The drive by smears did not find success outside of the Ottawa bubble...

Slash
Slash

I was this letter put on the main page? All the way from Ontario, I highly doubt that that this person is a WS subscriber. Also, while I do not support PP for different reasons (he is a fake conservative with little difference from JT and JS), this letter looks to be sent by someone looking to get a rise out of WS subscribers. Don't take the bait.

