Grocery Store Produce
Image courtesy Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

Re: Who gets Trudeau's grocery rebate

There's an old saying we used to tell back in Saskatchewan decades ago ... "Why do they bury farmers six inches deep and face up? So they can still get their hand out."

(4) comments

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Everyone pays in the end because the increase of the currency supply causes inflation and makes everyone equally poor.

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

Government bribes, handouts, bailouts are all for one reason. To get people dependent on government which in turn gives government more power!

Report Add Reply
guest981
guest981

I agree completely; our government serves itself, not Canadians.

Report Add Reply
kmb
kmb

Governments have to stop spending money they don't have to quell inflation. Subsidies always distort the market and increase the price of the subsidized goods. If we had a balanced budget and no debt, then the impact of helping certain sectors would make sense, but with today's fiscal profligacy it will just make matters worse.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.