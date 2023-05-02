Justin Trudeau's gun control legislation has changed nothing in the last three years. So are the anticipated consequences just cheap-shots, or simply the government shooting its mouth off again?
Sandwiched between the prime minister and Marco Mendocino's anticipated banning proposal with nothing to follow up, what could possibly go wrong? The buy-back program demonstrates this government has zero interest in public safety but optimistically looks to achieve another Liberal election win with this regurgitated communique.
The Liberal government has no innovative ideas or incentives Therefore they are proposing worthless ideas, hoping to mislead the public into thinking that that they are accomplishing something. It's definitely a good objective to advocate gun control issues, when you have little else to captivate the public's interest and when politics and world matters have gone miserably awry.
Bill C-21 was an act to amend certain Acts to ensure guaranteed consequential amendments (firearms) was introduced and make certain that this buyback of specified firearms was carried out to finalization. The first reading, second reading, and third reading were undertaken in the House of Commons for consideration but none of them were achieved. The stalemate continues with no resolution to date.
If the Liberals were serious about this bill, they would have notified gun owners how these confiscations would be compensated to them. None of this has taken place, so the program rests in limbo. Meanwhile, gun crimes have neither disappeared nor declined. Another far-fetched Liberal hallucination, or were these poetic distillations just castles in the sky?
