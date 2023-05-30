Smith acceptance 29 Nov 2023

Danielle Smith addresses supporters after winning the 2023 election.

Re: NDP's smear strategy couldn't dislodge smiling Smith

Having to admit guilt for a terrible blunder is the first sign of a responsible person. Should he/she be truly penitent, that comes straight from the heart. Congratulations then to Danielle Smith and all of Alberta on her 49-38 win. Pundits predicted a tight race but there was a difference of eleven seats, not even close.

Iclaudiass

NDP supporter in Edmonton here. Not shell-shocked. This is just the begining, the people of Alberta are gradually coming to their senses and your time is coming to an end. Enjoy your last breaths and try not to totally destroy the environment and the economy so there is something to save when the dinosaurs are gone. BTW, Danielle Smith's currency is demonizing others, that does not seem to be a problem with her supporters.

West is Best

I heard Smith speak at the Leaders debate back in August. She said lockdowns, and draconian COVID-style restrictions, can never happen again in Alberta. I was impressed. Then when she apologized to the so-called unvaccinated people, for the unnecessary vitriol they endured at the hands of the collectivist mob, with a tear in my eye, I knew she was my choice. Well done Premier Smith. May God be with you!

