Danielle Smith 28 th July 2023

Premier Danielle Smith said her government supports the principles of the Canada Health Act, and ordered a private clinic to stop charging for consultaitons.

Re: Everybody should be able to spend their own money on their own health

Thankyou for your excellent vivisection of our allegedly free single-tier ‘health’ care system. I have some additional comments on the big lie that permits political posturing to maintain the fiction.

guest310
guest310

Dr. Hodgkinson and other doctors start writing about the high morbid obesity rate in our country, start talking about the strain obesity puts on our medical system. I'm not just talking about older folks, young people today grossly over weight. Consider the obesese who create their own medical situation, yes only so much money to go a round. Only so much money, only so many doctors. Anyone who is stupid enough to think health care is free is truly delusional .

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Anyone who believes for one second healthcare s “free” is sadly misinformed, Alberta for example spends almost half it yearly budget on healthcare, so hardly sounds free to me.

