Thankyou for your excellent vivisection of our allegedly free single-tier ‘health’ care system. I have some additional comments on the big lie that permits political posturing to maintain the fiction.
Traditional medicine consists essentially of two very separate functions: Diagnosis and Treatment. (Prevention only gets lip service.)
Diagnosis (GP visits, blood tests, X-Rays etc.) is ‘free’ (NOT! — actually paid for with taxes and then squandered — but let’s leave that for another day!)
But treatment ain’t! Other than surgery which takes place in hospitals and which is ‘free’, the vast majority of time, other than the use of antibiotics, traditional medicine just mitigates the effects of chronic incurable diseases and rarely cures them.
As we don’t know the ultimate cause of atherosclerosis, depression, hypertension, arthritis, diabetes etc., we give our patients a four-letter word called a pill to just minimize the symptoms!
But guess what? Unless you’re lucky to have a co-pay insurance scheme, you pay for the pill out of your own pocket!!! So treatment for the vast majority of patients ain’t free at all. They pay for it.
Let’s stop the rank hypocrisy and admit that healthcare in Canada is already solidly two-tier — quite apart from ‘legitimate’ queue jumping by WCB, servicemen and women, the RCMP, MPs and people who use private MRIs.
What’s the point of being told what you’ve got if you can’t afford the pills to mitigate it? (And that assumes the pill works as advertised because the CDC said so — a subject better left for yet another day.) And if you have to pay for the pills, why can’t you also pay privately for the surgery? Gotcha!
Dr. Hodgkinson and other doctors start writing about the high morbid obesity rate in our country, start talking about the strain obesity puts on our medical system. I'm not just talking about older folks, young people today grossly over weight. Consider the obesese who create their own medical situation, yes only so much money to go a round. Only so much money, only so many doctors. Anyone who is stupid enough to think health care is free is truly delusional .
Anyone who believes for one second healthcare s “free” is sadly misinformed, Alberta for example spends almost half it yearly budget on healthcare, so hardly sounds free to me.
